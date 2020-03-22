Local urgent care company now offering COVID-19 tests by appointment

Southern Immediate Care now offers COVID-19 testing by appointment at its locations in Anniston, Heflin and Attalla, the company announced Saturday.

Coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

According to a video announcement posted to the company's social media channels, testing will take place in what the company calls "curbside care," outside of the building. Tests are not available by walk-in; customers must call 256-568-8818 to discuss testing and schedule an appointment.

For the Anniston area, the new testing center adds to a screening site opened last week by Regional Medical Center near its downtown hospital campus. Patients must have a doctor’s referral to be screened at the RMC site.

Access to testing has become an issue nationwide as the virus spreads and state and local governments have imposed restrictions to limit people’s exposure to the virus. As of Sunday morning just one case of the coronavirus behind the ongoing global pandemic has been found in a patient in Calhoun County, among 138 statewide. The Alabama Public Health Department says that 1,602 people in the state have been tested for the disease so far.