Local sewing group making masks for health care providers

Jacksonville locals have responded to a shortage of medical-grade masks in the health care community by sewing and delivering masks to give nurses, doctors and others an extra layer of protection.
A Facebook group calling itself Alabama Mask Sewers, born from an idea pitched by Jacksonville State University professor Allison Newton to her university colleagues, is making hand-sewn face masks and delivering them to local health care providers. The group is serving requests from nursing homes and hospitals in northeast Alabama and in Florence, a city to which Newton has ties. There are requests for almost 1,000 masks now, she said Friday morning, including 395 locally and another 635 in Florence. The group’s 30 volunteers have already completed some, with more to finish before Monday.
Newton delivered 100 masks to Anniston’s Regional Medical Center on Friday afternoon, and had plans to get another 90 to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
The outpouring of support hasn’t necessarily been surprising — Newton has a lot of obvious faith in local community members — but there’s more than she predicted.
“It’s become this gigantic project that I could never have imagined, though I never doubted for one moment we would have enough volunteers,” Newton said by phone. “People just started jumping in.”
The masks are made of cotton and based on designs released by craft company Joann Fabrics on its website. Depending on what health care providers ask for, they can get either pleated or pocketed masks; a health care provider can slip a filter into the pocketed ones, Newton said. The masks are triple-layered with T-shirt-weight fabric donated or bought locally, she said, which isn’t rated for use in direct contact with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The masks do, however, work fine for general hospital health care, which frees up medical-grade masks for use where they’re most needed, according to Louis Bass, RMC’s chief executive officer.
“It means a lot to us to have folks in the community that are willing to take their own time and energy and money and do something like this to support the hospital and our health care workers,” Bass said.
Kandi Williams, the hospital’s infection control preventionist, said the masks will be put to use in patient care in non-isolation areas as an extra layer of protection.
“It will help protect our staff and protect our patients,” Williams said. “We want to make sure everybody is as safe as possible.”
Elaine Davis, chief nursing officer at the hospital, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a complicated time for staff and patients, but that members of the community had been understanding, cooperative and helpful about changes. The masks stood for more than just their practical value, she explained.
“I cannot begin to express our extreme gratitude,” Davis said. “In preparing these masks people want to do something to let us know they’re there to help us.”
Meanwhile, the pressure of the pandemic and its changes has led to some hospital innovation. The restrictions on visitation enacted March 19 have led nurses in the hospital’s intensive care unit — where people with grave injuries and serious illnesses are treated — to arrange phone calls and video chats every few hours with their patients’ families to keep them informed.
Hospital administrators had already been looking at integrating what Bass called telemedicine — doctor visits over the internet — but the occupational health department has already started taking some Facetime calls, mainly for hospital staff, to allow for remote diagnosis and treatment.
Davis said people who have ideas that might help the hospital are welcome to get in touch via the communication form on the RMC homepage at rmccares.org/contact.
“The great thing is, in any situation like this, you learn a great deal of things that have been very successful,” Davis said. “A lot of individuals have reached out and called us and emailed us. If they would like to do that and they have ideas of things they want to try to do to help or may be of help, we encourage that. We want them to know we’re grateful for them thinking of us.”
Newton, who kicked off the sewing project, said the group will keep making masks as long as more requests come in. They’re focused on the medical community for now, though some requests from outside that field have been accepted, she said, though they’ll only be honored after health care provider requests are fulfilled.
Volunteers are welcome to help by joining the group on Facebook, she said, especially people who can sew. Those who can’t sew can still help out by cutting the fabric based on provided patterns, which saves a little time for the sewing volunteers.
“There’s no shortage of need,” Newton said.