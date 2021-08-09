Local schools resume classes as COVID spreads

The school year began Monday in Anniston’s school system, in Calhoun County’s school system and at a local Catholic school that is one of the smallest in the county.
Enrollment at Sacred Heart Catholic School is growing, though, and Principal Mark Proper said the school’s mask mandate is likely a big part of that.
“We’re an option for people who are concerned about the virus, and we’re seeing a lot of interest,” Proper said.
Sacred Heart, located in a former Department of Defense K-12 school building at McClellan, welcomed 129 students for its first school day Monday. Last year, the school’s enrollment was 110. Proper said 10 students have applications pending, and as Proper spoke to reporters at the school Monday morning, another parent arrived hoping to register two more.
Proper said safety in the current wave of COVID-19 seems to be a big part of the growth in interest about the school. No school in Alabama can require students to be vaccinated, due to a state law passed earlier this year. But Sacred Heart has a mask rule. Proper said the small class sizes — with a little more than 100 kids in a school building that could hold 300 — makes it easier for teachers to keep students at a safe distance from each other.
The start of the school year comes as Alabama is in the throes of a sizable — and, many doctors say, completely avoidable — surge in the spread of COVID-19.
During the weekend, more than 1,900 people statewide lay in hospital beds with COVID. Those numbers had dropped below 200 in early July, but Alabamians showed little interest in getting vaccinated.
Though interest in vaccination has grown in the last two weeks, less than half the state’s population has had an initial dose of vaccine. The fast-spreading delta variant of the virus has brought back new COVID cases at a level not seen since winter.
Most local schools start classes this week, with a variety of approaches to the virus. In Anniston City Schools, where classes started Monday, masks are required. In Calhoun County Schools, the county’s largest school system, there’s no mask mandate for the school year that started Monday. Oxford Schools don’t have a mask mandate, and Piedmont school officials don’t have one currently but have said they’ll make a final decision early this week.
When Jacksonville’s school board agreed on a mask mandate at a board meeting last week, a handful of parents spoke out against it, saying, among other things, that kids are likely to be exposed to the virus elsewhere no matter what schools do.
At Sacred Heart, where school uniforms are already part of daily life, there’s little opposition to the mask rule.
“I like it,” said first-grader Lulu Hodges. Other first-graders, perhaps a little shy, gave thumbs-up signs when asked how they felt about masks.
“This group’s never known school without a mask,” said first-grade teacher Sabrina Williard. Last year, she said, they held kindergarten classes with pandemic-era restrictions.
Older students still seem fine with the rule.
“I think COVID is still out there, so I think it’s best to wear a mask,” said Ashley Garcia, a student in a calculus course Monday morning.
Sacred Heart last year held in-person classes, online courses and a “hybrid” schedule with students in class for only part of the week. Proper said that school didn’t have a single case of COVID that was transmitted at school. A few students caught the illness outside school, he said, and some faced quarantine because of exposure to sick people, even though they never caught the illness.
Proper himself caught COVID during a school break in November, he said, though for him the illness was little more than a case of the sniffles.
Where COVID goes from here is anyone’s guess. Some have pointed to the course of delta in India and the United Kingdom, where the virus burned out after several deadly weeks of spread.
Public health officials have said the start of school could bring a further surge of new cases, and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has projected that by the end of August, hospitalizations in Alabama could exceed the numbers during the winter peak of the pandemic.
As of Monday morning, COVID-19 has killed 336 people in Calhoun County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.