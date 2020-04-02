Local organizations making hand sanitizer for first responders

First responders don’t get to employ social distancing, so local organizations are helping equip them with hand sanitizer to keep them safe on the job.
When the office of Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Friday that many businesses considered nonessential would close down, there was no question that police, fire and ambulance services would keep working. Unlike other essential workers, though, first responders have to dive into emergency situations. Local agencies have trained to use personal protective equipment as they gear up to work through the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, but the fact is: More protection is better.
With hand sanitizer seldom available to buy, pharmacist Donnie Calhoun, of the Calhoun Compounding Pharmacy in Anniston, decided to start making the stuff and giving it to first responders and health care workers.
“We plan on taking a supply to the Calhoun County sheriff, the Anniston Police Department and the Oxford Police Department and have them share it with who they need to,” Calhoun said by phone Wednesday evening.
The pharmacy had already made eight gallons of alcohol-based sanitizing gel, he said, that had gone to the offices of some local physicians and an ambulance company, distributed in bottles from 1 to 8 ounces.
Julianne Willis, pharmacist in charge at the compounding pharmacy, said the sanitizer comes from a federal Food and Drug Administration formula, though the pharmacy, which has been open since the early 1990s, has several others.
Making a batch can take a few hours or a day, depending on how the ingredients mix together.
“That gel mix is kind of temperamental,” Willis said.
It can clump up, which in turn keeps the ingredients from spreading throughout evenly. Much of the mix is alcohol, with a 60 percent or higher alcohol base, she said. People think they can pour alcoholic drinks, like vodka, on their hands to kill the virus, but it doesn’t work that way, she said.
“You have to make something that’s going to rub in and have enough contact with your hands,” she said.
Hand sanitizer dries and evaporates as it’s rubbed into the skin, she said, which is when it does its virus and bacteria killing work.
The pharmacy isn’t the only local organization working to offset the demand for sanitary supplies. Departments at Jacksonville State University have been working to create personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer for first responders and health care workers.
The Center for Manufacturing Support has been converting snorkeling masks into N95-style masks for doctors and nurses at UAB Hospital, according to a release sent from the school late Wednesday night.
“So far, we are only working with UAB,” Matthew Rosser, director of the center, was quoted as saying in the release. “But, if other hospitals need this solution, we can provide them with the documents and adapters so they can purchase masks and test using them for their own procedures.”
Meanwhile, the school’s Department of Chemistry and Geosciences worked with Yellowhammer Brewery and Distillery as the Huntsville brewery switched to manufacturing hand sanitizer at its facility. According to the release, faculty members Joshua Lang and Jan Gryko worked over spring break to test the brewery’s first batch of sanitizer to ensure it met World Health Organization standards.
Calhoun said even the best hand sanitizer isn’t as good as washing your hands with soap and water, but it’s a good stand-in when stopping at a sink isn’t an option, or when something needs to be wiped down.
“You can carry it with you — you can’t carry a sink around, though,” Calhoun joked.