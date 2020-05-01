Local groups offer grants to Calhoun County small business, regional nonprofits

Small businesses and nonprofits in northeast Alabama can now apply for grant money through two relief funds established by local organizations.

The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama and Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce announced the two programs — the Community Recovery Fund, for nonprofits, and the Small Business Relief Fund — Friday afternoon during a livestream from the Calhoun County Command System. Business and nonprofit leaders can file applications online immediately by visiting yourcommunityfirst.org and highlighting “Grants” in the site’s navigation bar.

According to Jennifer Maddox, president and CEO of the foundation, businesses in Calhoun County employing between 2 and 25 full-time employees can receive up to $25,000 in grant money from the fund, which was built up by sponsoring organizations and private donors.

“It will be a competitive process, graded by reviewers who will look at applications and try to make sure that funding goes to the businesses that need it the most,” Maddox said.

She noted that the project needs more reviewers, and encouraged people with relevant experience to reach out to the foundation.

The Community Recovery Fund, meanwhile, is open to any nonprofit in the foundation’s service area, which includes Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Cherokee, Etowah, DeKalb, Randolph, St. Clair and Talladega counties, with grant awards as high as $5,000. Those applications will also be reviewed and distributed by need, Maddox said.

The application period for both grant programs will end May 15 at 5 p.m.

Phil Webb, speaking for the chamber, also said that donations to the fund would be appreciated.

“Through the years, these small businesses have been here for us, and now it’s time to return the favor,” Webb said.

Donations in any amount can be made at calhounchamber.com or yourcommunityfirst.org, he said.

Local government and health care leaders also offered during the livestream a variety of updates on Calhoun County’s current storm recovery and COVID-19 management efforts.

According to Michael Barton, director of the county Emergency Management Agency and a command staff member in the Unified Command System, the county has had 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. As of Friday, 2,614 residents have been tested, about 2.29 percent of the population, he said.

Regional Medical Center, where patients who have tested positive for the virus and those under investigation are treated, now has just five patients in its COVID-19 treatment unit, said Dr. Almena Free, RMC chief of staff.

As the state allows many businesses to reopen to at most half-capacity, elective surgeries will become available again Monday, though only outpatient procedures. Health care workers will have to be even more vigilant about contamination, she said.

“We really have to pay attention to what kind of exposure we’ll have staff come into play with,” Free said.

The county also received a 15-minute testing machine earlier this week, though supplies of testing strips provided with the unit were limited; according to Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks, speaking to city leaders at a City Council meeting earlier this week, the shipment included 24 strips, with another 24 to be made available in two weeks.

Free said the machine’s use has been focused on patients who arrive at the hospital emergency room in serious condition, with apparent symptoms, to confirm their status before placing them in or out of the COVID-19 treatment unit.

County Commission Chairman Tim Hodges reminded viewers that the county’s administrative building, courthouse and other public facilities will reopen Monday morning, excluding community centers and parks. Visitors to county buildings will need to wear masks, submit to a temperature check and practice social distancing rules, and visits must be for business transactions only. Restricted areas will be taped off, Hodges said.

Barton, the EMA director, said that the Command System will adjust from a disaster response to recovery mode next week, shifting its focus to helping residents, businesses and organizations transition back toward regular operations.

The Safe Reopening and Short Term Recovery Advisory Council will continue to provide information to the public, and employ contact tracing — a technique of interviewing confirmed COVID-19 patients about who they have been in contact with, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — to help contain the virus.

“You want to identify the problem and quickly isolate the problem,” Barton said. “It’s kind of like a wildfire. You want to narrow that fire down and put it out as quickly as possible, and COVID is the same way.”

Barton said those who have concerns or questions about the virus should dial 211 to be connected to local resources. Those still recovering from last week’s damaging winds, which knocked over trees throughout the county, can also request help through the line.