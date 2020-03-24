Local fund created to support those affected by COVID-19

A fund has been created with more than $250,000 to help those affected by COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, according to a Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama announcement.
According to a news release from the foundation Tuesday, the Community Recovery Fund includes $250,000 from the Susie Parker Stringfellow Health Fund, money that will be used through the Calhoun County-based foundation's nonprofit partners throughout its nine-county service area.
Jennifer Maddox, president and CEO of the foundation, was quoted in the release as saying the community foundation “is reaching out to community leaders in northeast Alabama to build partnerships and establish a process for providing financial assistance to not-for-profit organizations assisting our friends and neighbors.”
Donors can contribute to the fund at yourcommunityfirst.org and selecting "donate now" or by mail at 1130 Quintard Ave., Suite 100, Anniston AL 36201.
According to the release, 100 percent of all donations will be used in COVID-19 recovery efforts.