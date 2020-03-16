Local eateries respond to coronavirus with distancing, cleaning

JACKSONVILLE — Heirloom Taco co-founder Aurelia Ugarte had already made several sanitary improvements to her restaurant, even before Monday’s COVID-19 recommendations from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The restaurant, which opened in December on Jacksonville’s Public Square, serves Mexican food from a trailer parked inside a former fire station. Mere hours after the health department released its recommendations — which advised against mass gatherings of more than 50 people, and that restaurants cut down to 50 percent capacity and maintain 6 feet between tables — Ugarte listed changes made to Heirloom Taco that largely matched those strategies. She hadn’t seen the release, though.
“A lot of it was just common sense and ways I could think of. I’m always constantly looking for things we can improve and do better,” Ugarte said. “We’re a less-contact restaurant than most restaurants in the area, so we can adapt to those things a little bit easier.”
Just after the restaurant opened Monday morning, Ugarte said she’d pulled several of the indoor tables from the floor to make more room between seated customers in the dining area. Employees are wiping down handrails and tabletops regularly. There’s a spot for customers to throw away their own plates, so employees don’t touch used dishes. Ugarte said the restaurant has also started taking orders over the phone and making curbside deliveries.
During lunch, if it’s warm, employees roll open the former fire station’s big garage doors while serving food. Before, it was a neat feature of the building. Now, it’s a way for customers to come inside without touching door handles during a global coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a scary time, just because there’s so much uncertainty going on,” she said. “We’ve been really worried. We want people to be safe, so that’s why we’re taking precautions to not only stay afloat as a small business during this time, but to keep the public safe.”
Around the corner, Java Jolt — a mainstay for Jacksonville State University students studying to survive exams — also remains open. Lauren, a kitchen director at the coffee shop who declined to use her last name, said business had slowed some since the school announced it would migrate its in-person classes into online courses for an indefinite period.
There were still several students at the coffee shop Monday working from their laptops. Pastries were still behind a glass countertop, but they’d been put in plastic clamshell containers and brown paper bags branded with the Java Jolt logo.
“No ungloved hands have touched any of the food,” Lauren noted.
She said that shop employees have been wiping down commonly touched surfaces each hour, using Clorox wipes. Staff have had good luck finding them, she said, in spite of cleaning supplies selling out in most stores throughout the county.
“We stock up on them every week, not just during this outbreak,” she explained.
A notice posted on the shop’s front door said that personal cups and mugs are no longer allowed, and asked customers to use credit cards or non-contact payments, like those from cell phones using near-field communications.
“The best thing people can do is use plastic payment instead of cash, just to maintain that distance,” Lauren said.