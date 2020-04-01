Local couples postpone weddings due to coronavirus concerns

When it comes to planning a wedding, the list of things that can go wrong seems endless. A global pandemic, however, is one very large setback that no soon-to-be newlyweds could possibly anticipate.
Between calls for social distancing and a statewide ban on gatherings of 25 or more people, brides and grooms have been scrambling now that their celebrations have been seized by the coronavirus.
Katie Moore of Ohatchee said she was crushed when she and Eric Erskine had to cancel their April 4 wedding just two weeks before their special day.
“We have already rescheduled for a day in June,” Moore said. “But I’m now terrified we will have to reschedule again if this doesn’t stop soon.”
Here’s how some other local engaged couples are handling the unexpected circumstances.
‘Laugh in the chaos’
Once the coronavirus began to wage its war on Alabama, Darla and Quadarius Jones’s 200-guest ceremony was quickly shut down by their venue, The Pitman Theatre in Gadsden. The couple was notified that the theater was canceling all events until further notice.
“They issued us a full refund thankfully,” Darla said. “But that’s when we had to make all the phone calls to the caterers, the cake decorators, the groomsmen, the bridesmaids and everything. It was like everything had finally come together for it to just completely fall apart.”
According to Darla, they did not have to pay for their caterers or cake in advance, so refunds weren’t necessary. Their honeymoon in Gatlinburg, Tenn., however, was paid for, and they still aren’t sure if they’ll get their money back.
“They told us we weren’t going to get a refund, but that they’d put it into an escrow account so we could use it later on,” she said. “But then they emailed and said they were issuing refunds. So we don’t know if we’re going to get a refund or not.”
Before the venue ever cancelled the ceremony, effects of the pandemic began creeping into the couple’s plans. They had some guests that wouldn't be able to make it, and Darla was told that half of her bridesmaid’s dresses wouldn’t arrive before the wedding.
“That was crazy,” she said. “We were ordering quick dresses from other websites to have just in case, and then we ended up having to cancel the wedding anyway.”
Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the Joneses are remaining positive. They haven’t rescheduled the ceremony yet, but they went ahead and got legally married on March 28, so their anniversary will stay on that date.
“The initial phone calls sucked,” Darla said. “But we just kind of go with the flow, laugh in the chaos and hope that this means our wedding’s going to be even better later on.”
Beach bash banned
Ashley Green and Chris McDade of Munford were gearing up for a wedding on the beach in Gulf Shores. But when Gov. Ivey ordered all the state’s beaches to close a couple weeks ago, it definitely put a damper on things.
“We’ve had this trip booked since before Christmas,” Green said. “We picked that date because it was spring break and we were already going to the beach. A lot of our family was already going to be down there.”
The couple was expecting about 35 guests for their ceremony on March 27. But even before the beach mandate, the effects of the coronavirus started to take a toll on their plans.
“The first place that called and canceled was our hair and makeup place,” Green said. “And then I had a bridesmaid that wasn’t going to make it because she’s an essential employee (she works in a pharmacy), and they pulled all her vacation time.”
Green and McDade have postponed their special day until June 14. Green said rescheduling was their only option, as they would have lost around $1,100 for canceling altogether. Now, they are trying to adjust to the challenges of hosting a summer wedding.
“Obviously, a March wedding is different from a June wedding,” Green said. “We’re looking for a place to stay, and it costs more to stay in that area during the summer than it does in the spring. We’re blessed with good jobs, but it’s not just us having to rebook. It’s our families, too. It’s hard to work around 35 people’s schedules with summer trips planned, and not knowing what’s coming.”
Although Green said she cried when their original plans fell through, she is trying to remain positive through all the changes.
“We are blessed no one in our family is currently sick. We are all following the guidelines and only going out for work and for necessities. Even though it sucks, we know everything happens for a reason and our new date will be epic!”
The second time around
Chasity and Warren McCray realized they would have to cancel their wedding as the government started advising against travel to slow the spread of the virus. Most of Warren’s family is from Texas, California and North and South Carolina. With people hunkering down at home and avoiding airports and planes, there would be virtually no one in attendance from his side.
“Even his great-grandmother still tried to come,” said Chasity, a native Annistonian living in Madison. “And we were like, ‘It's a hazard for you to come down here.’ So we just had to make the hard decision to push it back. I was happy we did, because the church called us two weeks later and said they were canceling all weddings there.”
The two were set to be married at Canterbury United Methodist Church in Birmingham with a reception following at Hilton Garden Inn. The venues offered refunds upon the cancellation, but the McCrays had them keep the money and just reschedule their ceremonies in the future.
“Everybody’s very nice and willing to work with us,” Chasity said. “My makeup artist, photographer and videographer have the money and they just said, ‘Let us know when your date is rescheduled and we’ll be there.’”
Both Chasity and Warren have been married before, but neither got to have a formal ceremony in the past. The couple went ahead and got legally married on March 14, but felt like something was missing without the wedding.
“We were like, ‘Eh, it doesn’t feel like we’re really married,’” Chasity said. “Because we didn’t have the ceremony. We definitely know that we have to stay positive and set another date to do the ceremony under God.”
She also offered some encouraging words of advice to her fellow brides-to-be.
“If they see that their wedding date is approaching, just push it back and get legally married, and celebrate with friends and family at a later date. We’re all in this together and deserve to celebrate together after this is all over.”
‘It broke my heart’
For Danielle Jordan, the biggest disappointment in postponing her wedding to Brandon Wade is that her younger cousin won’t be able to attend due to military deployment.
“I originally planned the wedding around her getting deployed,” she said. “She was raised with me. My mom took care of her. And now she’s going to miss my wedding. And it broke my heart.”
The couple both come from military families, so while they understand the circumstances, they are saddened that certain family members will miss the ceremony.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to Skype and have them be a part of it that way, or at least send them videos.”
Jordan and Wade were expecting about 100 guests at their wedding at Bald Rock Group Lodge on April 9. They were willing to downsize to 25 when the gathering restrictions began in Alabama. But once the venue lowered the maximum guest count to 10, they decided postponing would be a better option.
“It just wasn’t going to be what we originally wanted,” Jordan said. “We wanted to share this day with our family, and we would much rather keep them safe and everyone be able to share our happy day with us later than have it without everyone here now.”
Jordan said she was surprised by how understanding the venue and vendors were through all the changes. Alexander’s The Great Events has assisted them greatly with rescheduling. Cheaha State Park isn’t charging them any additional fees to move their wedding to Oct. 8. Their DJ and photographer have also reserved the new date for them.
“I really thought we were going to end up losing some deposits and rescheduling was going to be a huge hassle,” Jordan said. “But everyone has been absolutely amazing.”
Going through with it
Kerra Edwards and Chris Hardison are still planning on having their ceremony on April 4, but on a much smaller scale. The couple had to downsize their guest list considerably, from about 120 guests to just 14.
“Basically, we made it to where it’s just going to be our initial family,” said Hardison, an Ohatchee native. “My mom and stepdad, and her mom and dad. Overall, it’s still going to be a great day, just with a lot less people.”
The two are set to be married on Hardison’s grandparents’ pier on the Coosa River in Ohatchee, so dealing with venue cancellations was not an issue. However, the couple did have to cancel their weeklong honeymoon in Colorado Springs due to the coronavirus.
“They've pretty much shut everything down there, so we went ahead and canceled,” Hardison said. “That way we wouldn’t go and just be quarantined in our hotel room the whole time.”
Hardison said he and Edwards are trying to make the best of the situation, and are now just hoping for good weather on their special day.
“You kind of have to go with the flow of things,” he said. “A wedding is stressful as it is, then you have all this in the middle of it. But we’re managing and making the best of it.”
The perfect date
According to Morgan Worsham, she and Wes Padgett chose April 25 for their wedding day as a nod to the “describe your perfect date” scene from the film “Miss Congeniality.”
“We got engaged a year-and-a-half ago and I was so excited that we got to get married on ‘the perfect date’,” Worsham said.
Padgett said that they still plan to get legally married on that date, but have postponed their ceremony at Longleaf Botanical Gardens in Anniston until Sept. 5.
They originally planned to just downsize, but once the gathering restrictions began, their venue was forced to cancel all upcoming events. Still, Worsham and Padgett state that the venue and all of their vendors were extremely accommodating when it came to rescheduling the wedding.
“I’m a wedding photographer myself, so I didn’t want to have to ask any of our vendors for refunds, because that’s their livelihood as well,” Worsham said. “So we found a date that the venue and our photographer could agree on first, and then asked the rest of our vendors if they had that day available. And surprisingly they all did.”
The couple expressed their gratitude to all the vendors and their venue for their cooperation and understanding. Their photographer even offered to take photos when they get legally married at no extra charge.
“It’s actually been kind of a relief, just because everything else in the world is so crazy,” Padgett said. “Now we can put planning our wedding on the backburner just a little bit.”
On the business side
Restrictions on social gatherings and cancellations are taking a toll on the wedding and event industry as a whole. According to Mike Alexander, owner of Alexander’s the Great Events in Anniston, April has always been the busiest month of the year for his business with all the weddings, proms and events going on. Now, all but two of those events have been cancelled or rescheduled.
“Starting last Monday everything began to change, with the first bride postponing her wedding, and then the next, and then a prom,” Alexander wrote in a Facebook post on March 26. “And by Friday over 24 weddings, proms and events had postponed. For the first time in 20 years we have absolutely no catering for seven weeks and growing.”
In a comment on The Star’s Facebook page, Kim Ward, the owner of A Southern Wedding Flower in Ranburne, said she has never seen anything like this in over 25 years of doing wedding florals.
“All the florists, caterers, photographers, DJs, cake bakers and venues are hurting,” Ward wrote. “We all are hurting for their brides and for each other. It is like our world has stopped.”
Other vendors said although they’ve never been through anything like this, they are still trying to help their customers as best they can.
“I’m currently advising my brides to postpone, don’t cancel,” said Kaci Wingo, a local wedding photographer. “Looks like wedding season is just going to be in the fall this year instead of spring and summer.”