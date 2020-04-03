Local charities see new donors through pandemic

Katrina Dorsey said she always likes to add extra meat to the dishes she and her staff serve at the Anniston Soup Bowl, and she’ll be able to continue that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with the donations the charity has received.
More importantly, Dorsey said, the donations will help the Soup Bowl buy bottled water and to-go boxes, which it has had to use after it shut down its dining room to combat the spread of the virus.
“It’s actually helping us provide those types of things that we have started using so we can continue to feed people, continue to meet our mission,” Dorsey said.
The Anniston Soup Bowl is one of several charities in northeast Alabama that has seen new donors since the pandemic hit.
The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention donated $1,000 this week to six local nonprofits — the Soup Bowl, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, All Saints Center of Concern, the Piedmont Benevolence Center, Hearts of Cleburne and Community Enabler Developer. Anniston’s Rotary Club on Monday handed $3,028 each to the Center of Concern, the Soup Bowl, Community Enabler, and Interfaith, according to an announcement from the club.
“Member Rotarians are always looking for a way to serve the community,” Rotary president Carol Kirk was quoted as saying in the announcement, “and the Rotary Board felt this was the ideal time to provide more funding to local charities.”
The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention’s director, Seyram Selase, handed the last check to Dorsey outside of the Soup Bowl on Friday morning.
“It’s not much. Because of everything that’s going on, local charities like you guys need help,” Selase said to her as they both held the giant check.
Selase said he was inspired to make the donation by media coverage of local charities having to cut back operations during the pandemic.
“We know that some of these charities are really out there, giving to our most vulnerable populations, and we really want to help them,” Selase said. “We just wanted to do our part and, hopefully, start a chain reaction of giving throughout the community.”
He said he chose nonprofits he knew would meet the community’s basic, immediate needs for food and shelter.
“If people aren’t able to get basic food and clothing, then they may turn to lives of substance abuse disorder,” Selase said.
Dorsey said she’s seen a “spike” in numbers of people coming for help during the pandemic, averaging about 140 people a day. With that increase, she said, she’s seen more financial donations.
“They’re not necessarily writing me a letter that says ‘This is for COVID-19,’” Dorsey said. “But I have looked at it and saw some different names.”
Typically, she said, the Soup Bowl sees the most donations around Thanksgiving.
“People have food drives that we don’t know about. They just show up with the food,” Dorsey said. “Or they’ll call me and say, ‘Hey, we had a food drive can you come and get it?’ The answer’s always yes.”
Maudine Holloway, who heads Community Enabler, said she’d also recently seen an uptick in donations.
Holloway said the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, the Anniston Rotary Club, First United Methodist Church of Anniston and several people have all donated financially this week. She’s said she’s seeing those donations of food and money from people she’s never met before.
“Some people are just cleaning out their cabinets and dropping things off,” Holloway said. “Some are going to the store and bringing it.”
Holloway said earlier this week Community Enabler would normally offer financial help and clothes to people in need, but they had to focus mainly on giving out food during the pandemic.
She said she still plans to stick to food distributions for now, and plans to use those donations to restock the food pantry when it gets low on certain items.
Hearts of Cleburne, another nonprofit to which the agency donated $1,000, said the check Selase handed to it will “go a long way.”
Director Robi Mobley said Hearts of Cleburne has seen fewer donations since the pandemic struck, likely because so many people have lost their jobs and churches have closed their doors. However, she said, she’s seen a lot of new people offering to volunteer.
“I think it’s just the uncertainty that’s here,” Mobley said.
Mobley said the pandemic has caused Hearts to close down its thrift store and stop offering utility assistance, instead focusing on giving out food and clothing to those who need it.
She said Hearts has a food distribution event April 9 in Ranburne, and another on April 13 in Heflin.
“When we give out a bag of food, that’s 30 pounds of food. That's about $5,” Mobley said. “With that $1,000, that would probably pay for one of our food distribution events.”
She said the donation may actually help Hearts restart a program that provides utility assistance for local cancer patients as well.
Holloway said she’s “sincerely thankful” for the help her nonprofit she’s received, but not surprised.
“The grace of God works through the minds of these people here,” Holloway said.