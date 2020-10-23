Local absentee voting outpaces prior elections

The staff of Calhoun County’s absentee voting office had taken in nearly 4,000 applications by Thursday afternoon, far more than in the 2016 election, according to the office manager.
“If I had to compare apples to apples, this is far more busy due to COVID going on,” office director Shasta Platt said.
Absentee voting opened in late September, with a deadline of Oct. 29 to apply for an absentee ballot. Demand has increased over the last week. Wednesday afternoon, an office employee said there had been about 3,500 total applications and by Thursday afternoon the number had gone up to 3,840.
“We had already done 88 by lunchtime,” Platt said.
Counties around the state are seeing the same rush; WSFA 12 News reported that there had been 147,000 successfully returned absentee ballots in Alabama as of Tuesday, with Secretary of State John Merrill telling the outlet he had never seen absentee voting lines like those in Alabama during this election.
Early voting has been heavy around the nation, with lines spilling out of polling places and onto the streets outside, the New York Times reported early last week.
Alabama has no early voting program, although “in-person absentee voting” is allowed. It is possible to come to the absentee voting office, fill out an application for an absentee ballot, receive a ballot and cast that ballot all during the same visit.
The rush has kept staff at the local office busy, but the scene was orderly Thursday morning at the Ken Joiner Calhoun County Administration Building. In the foyer, people sat in chairs that had been placed six feet apart while they filled out applications, with more space in the auditorium down the hall. Clipboards with applications were available on a table by the office door.
Each time a voter turns in an application or fills out a ballot, staff sanitizes the pen, clipboard and anything else that may have been touched, Platt said. He said wait times went down when the auditorium opened for overflow and were now much less than the hour that they had been.
Some voters waiting in the foyer said they were worried about large crowds on Election Day on Nov. 3. There were about 10 people in the foyer and near the security desk just inside the Administration Building; all but one wore masks, and spacing seemed adequate.
“I think it’s going to be a whole lot less crowded here than at the polling place,” Barbara Turner, an Anniston resident, said. “I have a disabled mother and elderly grandmother, and we all came out to vote today because they can’t take the chance of getting out and getting sick. I’m a little bit healthier, I can probably handle it better.”
Turner’s family members were waiting in the car while she made arrangements for them to vote, she said. Turner had been waiting only about 10 minutes, she said, and it seemed to her that staff had been moving voters through at a good pace.
Gage Sprayberry, another Annistonian, said he had stopped to take care of car business with the license office, but saw that the absentee office wasn’t too crowded and stopped there, too. He was concerned about passing COVID-19 to family members and wanted to avoid any crowds on Election Day.
“I’m young and healthy so I don’t worry about it, but I don’t want my family members to get sick,” Sprayberry said.
Absentee offices in some counties are opening Saturday to fit in one more day before absentee voting closes next week. However, the Calhoun County office will remain closed Saturday. Platt said staff had so far met the demand at their office, so the extra day shouldn’t be needed.
“Since wait times have been less than an hour, we’re steady busy but we’re steady getting people through, too,” Platt said.