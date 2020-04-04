Little, Reddick question hospital staffing

A called meeting of the Anniston City Council attended by two councilmen Saturday afternoon brought further awareness to Regional Medical Center’s staffing challenges during a public health crisis.
The meeting failed to establish a quorum — meaning that nothing official could be voted on — as Mayor Jack Draper and council members Millie Harris and Jay Jenkins weren’t there.
However, council members Ben Little and David Reddick took the opportunity to talk about their concerns over the nurses who were let go — an apparent reference to staffing changes Friday, when RMC CEO Louis Bass told The Star he didn’t have an exact figure for how many employees at all levels were completely off the job and how many had their hours cut. Some non-clinical workers were on furlough.
Hospitalwide preparation and exigencies for dealing with patients ill with COVID-19 were cited as the reason for the staffing changes.
Little and Reddick Saturday also criticized the mayor and other council members for not being at the meeting; the mayor had said on Friday that he didn’t plan to attend. Little took note of the others’ absence several times.
“I think it’s really a shame and appalling that we have three council members; two council members and the mayor that’s not here today to discuss such an important issue that we have in our city,” Little said.
Only one spectator, Glen Ray, was at the meeting and he was flanked by vacant chairs.
Jenkins said he saw some of the meeting live online and said that Reddick was accurate in some portions of what he said but inaccurate in other portions of it.
“The reason I was not there today is I’m not going to put political grandstanding in front of the public’s health and that’s exactly what I saw going on today,” Jenkins said.
Regarding the nurses, Little said he was concerned that they were, in his view, let go right before an expected uptick in local COVID-19 cases.
“The fact of the matter is we have what’s called a pandemic and we just received an email yesterday from the EMA, expectations of an explosion of cases in three to five weeks,” Little said.
Little said it was “unprofessional, imprudent and unwise,” to let the nurses go.
“I would much rather them ready and don’t need them and to need them and don’t have them,” Little said.
However, RMC's Bass said by phone Saturday night that no nurses have been terminated from the hospital.
“They may come in and work one shift this week, they may come in next week and work five days a week in a week — we have a whole group of those nurses,” Bass said.
Bass said that as the patient census increases the hospital will “staff up” to meet the demand and as the census goes down the hospital decreases the staff.
“That’s the business of hospitals,” said Bass.
Little said he believes that if the expected surge arrives in Calhoun County and the medical team is not in position to handle the crisis, that residents will be looking at elected officials for answers.
Jenkins, who’s also a member of the hospital board, said the hospital is in partnership with the Calhoun County EMA, and all municipal jurisdictions have developed a plan for a surge in COVID-19 patients if it occurs.
He expressed confidence that the plan in place to deal with a possible surge in local COVID-19 cases is a solid approach, one which has been vetted by multiple entities.
“I believe everybody is doing what they need to be doing and are moving things in the right direction,” said Jenkins.
Reddick noted that the hospital has cancelled all of the elective surgeries and those surgeries are the “bread and butter” of a hospital.
Bass explained that according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s order issued on March 20, all elective surgeries statewide have been suspended and delayed — and that order is enforceable by the state attorney general. Therefore, said Jenkins, the surgeries were cancelled out of necessity by the governor’s order.
“We agreed with that assessment, it is a significant part of our income, it does negatively impact our income,” said Jenkins.
During the meeting Saturday, Reddick expressed fear the hospital could go bankrupt if its monetary reserves — which he said is supposed to be 52 days — drops below 30 days and people will start calling in debt which could be the tipping point. Bass and Jenkins both said they were unaware of where Reddick got those figures.
Reddick said that as of Saturday morning Calhoun County had 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“If it hits here and it spreads, do we have the ability or the staff to cover it, now that those nurses are laid off,” Reddick said.
Said Little, “We’re asking for the hospital board to put those nurses back to work immediately.”
Jenkins said that any decision about employment in general has to be approved by the 15-member hospital board.