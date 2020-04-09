Liquor stores still open amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic may have shut down businesses, schools and churches, but there’s one thing it hasn’t taken away: alcohol.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a “stay home order” last week, imploring Alabamians to remain in their homes unless they had to go out for work or essentials, such as food or medication.
Ivey’s office sent out a list of “non-essential businesses” ordered to close, including clothing and jewelry stores, gyms, entertainment venues and salons. Excluded from that list were liquor stores.
Local liquor store owners say they’ve had to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, but they plan to stay open for as long as they can.
While the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board closed nearly 80 of its stores around the state in March, the owners of other stores said they’re seeing business pick up or stay steady.
Those who are trekking out to buy liquor said they’re not working or out socializing, which leaves them with little else to do until the pandemic ends.
“People have got to do something I guess,” said Pam Graham of Jacksonville as she walked into Gamecock Liquor on Thursday with an orange bandana over her face.
‘Big-time booming’
Dean Argo, a spokesman for the ABC Board, said March is typically a slow month for the state’s liquor suppliers, as it’s between the beginning of the year and summer, when locals typically go on vacation.
But last month, he said, sales and revenues at ABC stores throughout the state were nearly 10 percent higher than they were in March 2019
“Any time you have an event that appears to affect the availability of a product, you have a jump in sales,” Argo said. “People are afraid that either stores will close or they will be out of a certain product.”
Retha Pruitt, manager of the Package Store in Alexandria, said Thursday in a phone interview she was “exhausted.” She said business was “big-time booming” since Ivey’s “stay-at-home” order.
“They shut down the ABC stores, except for the wholesale stores, so they’re hitting us now,” Pruitt said.
Sarfaraz Chunara, the owner of Bill’s Bottle, Smokes and Suds in Oxford, said he saw a “really good week,” shortly after the order, but business has since returned to normal.
‘Prices are a little higher’
So far, Argo said, he hasn’t seen any significant change in the prices of liquor since stores shut down — not that the ABC Board sets them in the first place. He said those prices are determined by manufacturers.
“There may have been a few pennies here and there,” Argo said.
Graham, however, said the difference looked more like dollars to her.
“Prices are a little higher,” Graham said.
Pruitt said she also hadn’t noticed a change in liquor prices. She said the ABC stores are completely out of Everclear and its “knockoff” brands, and she’s also seen a shortage of Smirnoff products.
Stacy Smith of Jacksonville, who was also walking into Gamecock Liquor, said she had come to the Verizon store in Jacksonville and figured she’d stop there because it was nearby.
She said she usually buys liquor at her local ABC store, which was closed, and she’d rather pay a little extra for liquor than drive all the way to one of the two ABC stores still open in Anniston and Oxford.
‘Keep things sanitized’
When Pruitt couldn’t find any hand sanitizer for employees and customers, she said, she made her own using Everclear and aloe vera.
She said Thursday there was only a small amount left, and once that’s out, the Package Store will close indefinitely.
“We’ll have to shut down because we have to keep things sanitized,” Pruitt said.
She said their store also closes earlier due to the pandemic.
“Some of our locals might not like it, but we’re too exhausted to fight with them,” Pruitt said.
When they pandemic first hit, the Package Store only allowed three customers in the store at a time. Pruitt said they’ve since cut that number down to one.
Argo said Thursday only five customers at a time are allowed in ABC stores, and they’re prohibited from walking further inside than the stores’ lobbies. Instead, he said, customers can tell an associate what they want and the associate will get it for them.
Chunara said only five or six customers are allowed in Bill’s Bottle at a time, depending on how many employees are working.
‘Have an outlet’
Argo said he doesn’t know the official reasons why liquor stores are considered essential businesses, but they’re one of the very limited recreational options for residents during the pandemic.
“Especially during difficult times, people need an opportunity to have an outlet,” Argo said.
Argo said the ABC Board is a state agency, and he knows of no other state agencies that have closed due to the pandemic.
Pruitt, whose daughter is a nurse, said she can see how alcohol is a necessity for some, after conversations with her daughter.
“She said, ‘Mama, we don’t need all of these alcoholics going into detox and having withdrawals and taking up all these hospital beds,’” Pruitt said.
If Gamecock Liquor owner Samir Harkhani had his way, he said, everything, including his own business, would be shut down for about 15 days. But since Harkhani’s store is open, he said, he’s handing out masks to customers and collecting tax money for the city and county.
Chunara, however, said he hopes liquor stores stay open throughout the pandemic because locals have already had so much else taken away from them.
“If we have to close stores, we’re thinking there will be riots or something,” Chunara said.
Smith said she doesn’t view liquor stores as essential, but she’s glad at least a few local businesses get to stay open.
“This is what helps them pay their bills and make sure their power is still on,” she said.