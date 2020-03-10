K-12 school leader urges Alabama schools to curtail travel

Calhoun County Schools will cancel the New York portion of a planned spring break field trip, a school official said Tuesday — a decision that’s in line with the state school superintendent’s latest advice for dealing with COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

State school Superintendent Eric Mackey and state health officials on Tuesday held a live-streamed news conference to discuss the measures schools are taking to prepare for the coronavirus, which had spread to all but 14 states by Tuesday.

Mackey said schools should consider canceling any overseas travel or visits to areas in the U.S. where outbreaks have occurred. He said schools aren’t just concerned about students becoming ill; they’re worried about students getting stuck in another country.

“We are now seeing a rash of confinements and quarantines overseas,” he said.

Much of China was under quarantine conditions at the beginning of the outbreak, and the whole of Italy went under a similar lockdown this week. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced a “containment area” in New Rochelle, a New York City suburb, where schools will be closed and large gatherings places will be closed until late March, according to National Public Radio.

Mackey said that if a case of COVID-19 does appear in an Alabama school, that school would be closed for 24 to 48 hours while cleaning is done. If the COVID-19 patient turns out to have contacts at multiple schools — an itinerant teacher, for instance — a “cluster” of schools could face closure.

School officials said the virus isn’t a great risk to most kids. So far, symptoms in otherwise healthy young people have been comparatively mild. Still, Mackey said, there’s great concern that children could become carriers of the illness. The fatality rate among older patients has been high, he said.

Mackey said he’s also worried about people overreacting and keeping their children home when they’re not sick.

“As adults, we don’t need to overspread our fear to our children,” he said.

Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner said county schools have already trimmed back one field trip for history students, which was planned for spring break and would have taken students to Washington, D.C., and New York. The trip will only include Washington now, he said.

Schools for grownups seem to also be weighing the problems associated with academic travel. The website for the Center for Domestic Preparedness, a Federal Emergency Management Agency training center in Anniston, now includes a message urging students to cancel upcoming travel to Anniston if they feel ill. The site doesn’t mention COVID-19, but does mention the ongoing flu season.

The CDP trains first responders and other officials in how to respond to disasters. Students come from around the country, and many are health care workers.

FEMA officials offered little detail about their pandemic preparedness plans for the CDP this week.

“Training of our nation’s first responders is currently continuing as planned at FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness,” FEMA spokeswoman Janet Montesi wrote in an email to The Star. “FEMA is following the recommendations of the CDC and other federal authorities about the response to COVID-19 and will make adjustments to training if warranted.”