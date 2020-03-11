JSU working on COVID-19 ‘what-ifs,’ students unconcerned

Jacksonville State University officials announced Tuesday evening that they are restricting school-sanctioned travel to places in the U.S.
According to an email to students and staff, anyone planning to travel to large conferences or meetings from JSU must now get their travel forms re-authorized.
The announcement came after two students living in northwest Georgia quarantined themselves last week when they came into contact with a COVID-19 patient there.
Jeff Ryan, director of the school’s Emergency Management program, said JSU was the state’s first university to cancel school-sponsored international travel, including study trips to countries like Belize, Ireland and South Korea.
There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, per the email.
JSU faculty and staff were taking precautions after the university announced the quarantine Friday.
Several students said before the announcement they may wash their hands a little more, but aren’t worried about the virus spreading to the school.
Ryan Bohdan, a junior from Fayetteville, Ga., said it’s inevitable that the virus will come to the state, given the rate it’s already spreading. Because there weren’t any confirmed cases in Alabama so far, he said Tuesday, he’s not too concerned.
“The worst that happens is that classes get moved online, and that’s that,” Bohdan said. “That’s what a lot of schools have already been doing in states where it’s a much bigger problem.”
He said he’s made sure to wash his hands a little more, but that’s about it.
Ryan said school officials have spoken about moving all classes online. He said Tuesday there were no plans to make that change, but the school wanted to be ready for the change in case it became necessary.
“The deans and provost have had extensive discussions on how we would make that transition,” Ryan said.
Ryan said deans were encouraging instructors to put their course material online and training faculty who didn’t know how to use Canvas, the school’s online course management system. According to Ryan, the school is also working through accreditation issues and how to make up for activities like labs and clinicals.
“When you make the decision that you’re going to do this, there are several complexities you have to deal with,” Ryan said.
JSU spokeswoman Buffy Lockette said the school has had to be flexible before, especially after a tornado destroyed buildings on campus nearly two years ago.
“We have experience in providing our students with flexible options to finish the semester,” she said.
Megan Sims, a sophomore from Rockmart, Ga., said she visits home regularly and feels nervous about the possibility of contracting the virus there.
She said she doesn’t know how she feels about the students quarantined in Georgia, but said she started cleaning right after she heard the news.
“I started Lysoling stuff down, washing my hands more, making sure everything is clean,” Sims said.
Floyd Medical Center, a hospital in Floyd County, Ga., announced Friday a 46-year-old woman had been flagged for the virus, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution story.
No cases of the disease had been found in Alabama by Tuesday, but officials in Georgia had reported at least 17 cases there. According to JSU’s online Factbook, 991 students from Georgia enrolled at JSU during the 2018 fall semester. Of those, 153 were from Floyd County.
Alexandros Poursanidas, an international graduate student from Cyprus, Greece, said he has “zero concern” about the virus. He said he knows of one case of COVID-19 on the island he’s from.
“It’s just another flu and if you have a weak immune system, too bad,” Poursanidas said. “You kind of have to take care of yourself and basically you’re fine.”
Maybe, Poursanidas said, chuckling, the virus is a reminder that people need to wash their hands more often.
“I still use hand sanitizer whenever I leave or go to the cafeteria, things like that,” Poursanidas said.
Ryan said the students’ deans keep in regular contact with them, and they are still showing no symptoms. He said their quarantine is expected to end this weekend.
“That would be a 14-day period from the time of exposure,” Ryan said.
According to an email signed last week by acting university President Don Killingsworth, the two students had attended classes at JSU for days before they discovered the patient they’d been in contact with had the virus.
Lockette said the school has made extra efforts to keep campus clean since then.
“We’ve stepped up our cleaning on campus and cleaned and sanitized the classrooms they had been in,” she said.