JSU to offer gift cards to students, staff who get COVID vaccine

A surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, fueled by the Delta variant, is putting local school administrators in the position of deciding whether or not to require masks this fall semester for students and employees.
Jacksonville State University spokeswoman Buffy Lockette said the university “will recommend” the wearing of masks for students and employees this fall semester, but stopped short of saying that masks would be required.
Lockette added that a COVID vaccination clinic was held on campus a few months ago.
JSU President Don Killingsworth said he recently appointed Michael Barton, JSU’s chief of police and director of public safety, as leader of JSU’s COVID-19 task force.
Barton, the former director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Association, helped lead the countywide response to COVID for most of 2020. Barton was unavailable for comment Thursday.
“The task force has remained active over the summer and is engaged in COVID-19 prevention and response efforts,” Killingsworth said. “To date, it has facilitated the administration of almost 1,800 vaccination doses and continued to provide information and support to all faculty, staff and students. The task force has also continued to monitor COVID-19 trends in our community, region and state.”
Killingsworth said that, based on updated guidance from the CDC, the university is encouraging that masks be worn in group settings.
“To encourage students and employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, the task force is launching an incentive program supported by federal funds,” Killingsworth said. “Beginning Aug. 4, those who provide proof of initial vaccination since July 15 will be entered into a drawing for a $1,000 gift card. A total of four gift cards will be awarded — one to an active faculty member, one to an active staff member, and two to students enrolled in fall classes.
“Additionally, each student, faculty or staff member who provides proof of complete vaccination anytime before Oct. 15 will be awarded a $100 Walmart gift card, available for redemption beginning Aug. 17,” Killingsworth said.
“More information will be provided over the next week on the incentive program, vaccine clinics, COVID-19 reporting and contact tracing. Over the course of the pandemic, our case numbers have remained low at JSU because of our shared commitment to effective health and safety practices.”
Fall classes at the university begin Aug. 18.
Masks not required at Gadsden State
Gadsden State Community College will continue to operate under “normal access” this fall semester, meaning that mask wearing will not be required, according to Jackie Edmondson, public relations and marketing director.
“We’re leaving that up to the students and employees. They do not have to wear a mask if they don’t want to,” Edmondson said. “We are still encouraging social distancing, however.”
Edmondson said Gadsden State returned to “normal access” on May 14 of this year.
In a statement posted on the school’s website at that time, President Kathy Murphy said, “Masks are no longer mandatory in any of Gadsden State’s buildings on any of its five campuses.”
She emphasized that masks may be worn as a matter of personal preference.
“I fully respect your right to continue wearing a mask without requiring others to do so,” Murphy said. “We all have a personal responsibility for our health and well-being, and I encourage you to continue to find ways to minimize your risk of contracting COVID-19.”
Edmondson said Gadsden State Community College typically receives advice on COVID-related issues from the chancellor’s office at the Alabama Community College System.
Gadsden State closed to the public for a period of 76 days in March 2020. When the campus reopened to official college business in June of last year, temperature checks and face coverings were required.
On Aug. 19, 2020, the fall semester began with modified access, Edmondson said. In-person, on-campus instruction was allowed for courses and programs that required hands-on assessment of skills and technical competencies, clinicals and work-based learning experiences.
The majority of general education courses, as well as theory-based courses in career technical and health sciences programs were offered completely online.
On Nov. 30, 2020, all classes were moved online in anticipation of a predicted wave of COVID cases. Hybrid classes did not resume until Jan. 11. The college operated under the modified access designation until March 4, when it moved to “adjusted-normal access,” which allowed on-campus classes to resume with social distancing and face coverings.