JSU to hold mandatory COVID-19 testing for fall semester

Jacksonville State University will hold mandatory COVID-19 testing for students and employees ahead of the fall semester as part of a state higher education reentry program, the university announced Thursday.
The announcement was part of a release from the school’s COVID-19 task force posted to the JSU website and social media pages, prompted by the news that two students living off-campus had tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday. One of those students attended a JSU-sponsored event over the weekend, according to the release, and university safety officials determined that 26 more students had been exposed to the virus.
“The two who tested positive will be in self-isolation for two weeks,” the release states. “The 26 who were exposed have been notified and have been asked to self-quarantine till July 10th.”
School officials announced two other campus-connected cases last week, a student and a university employee, who both tested positive for the virus.
The release also says that the school will work with the University of Alabama at Birmingham to develop a mandatory testing plan for students, faculty and staff before the start of the fall semester, the details of which will be announced next week.
Jeff Ryan, the university COVID-19 task force lead, said in a text message Thursday morning that the tests will be held seven to 10 days before the semester begins next month.
UAB’s aid comes as part of the “Testing for Alabama” program announced by Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday, according to a release from that university. The program will use more than $750,000 from the CARES Act to pay for testing at two- and four-year public colleges throughout the state.
Dr. Selwyn Vickers, dean of UAB’s School of Medicine and a member of the governor’s coronavirus task force, was quoted in the release as saying that protocols for how testing is administered are still in development.
“We anticipate the test will likely be either a swab in the nostril — though not the more invasive nasopharyngeal swab — or an oral saline gargle test that we currently have under development,” Vickers was quoted as saying.
On-campus orientation meetings for JSU freshmen begin July 7, according to the school schedule. Ryan said in another text message that there has been no change to those plans.
“We have integrated adequate safety measures for all the participants,” Ryan wrote.