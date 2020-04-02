JSU tennis player hopes to return to home in Italy soon, even though her country struggles with COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the United States, Alessia Locati is trying to make her way home.
For Locati, a junior on Jacksonville State’s women’s tennis team, home is Italy, a country that has seen more coronavirus-related deaths than any other on the planet. That number climbed above 13,000 on Wednesday.
“My family is telling me that it’s not a good situation,” Locati said by telephone, “because everyday there are a lot of cases. Now the cases are less, but the amount of death is a lot, like, really a lot.”
Locati said hospitals are overwhelmed in Italy, where the case count surpassed 110,000 on Wednesday. She said doctors are working hard 24/7. They are exhausted, but are fighting to make sure their patients are safe.
“We are good with medicine in Italy, but now everything is breaking down, because we don’t have enough places in the hospitals,” Locati said. “They have to decide who they can save and who they cannot. So this is really sad, you know.”
Locati said she has a flight scheduled for Saturday. She said that if the flight doesn’t get canceled, it would take two days of travel to reach her destination, and that she’d have to be in quarantine for two weeks afterward.
Italy has been on lockdown since March 9, and according to Locati, people aren’t allowed to leave their homes unless they are going to work or for necessities like groceries or medicine. Despite the high death toll in Italy, Locati says some people continue to ignore the government’s strict instructions.
“There are people that are still going out to take the dog out, or to go for a walk, or to go to run,” Locati said. “For me, this is so immature and disrespectful. Maybe it’s not the cure to this problem, but if all the people that live in a country would stay at home, probably it would be better, it would help somehow. But still, some people are not respecting the rules properly.”
The conditions of the lockdown have caused Locati’s friends and family members to develop a bit of cabin fever.
“I talk to them every day. They are getting crazy, you know, because you cannot go out,” Locati said. “When they go out to take the trash out or to go to the supermarket, they are super happy because at least they can breathe a little bit.
“But it’s really bad because you cannot do anything. At least here in Jacksonville, OK, school is online. Tennis, unfortunately, is over, but you can still go out, take food, go for a walk, go to run. There, no, you cannot do anything.”
The Ohio Valley Conference suspended practices and games March 12. Both JSU’s men’s and women’s tennis teams were scheduled to open conference play March 13. On March 16, the OVC canceled all of the league's remaining spring sports and championships, a decision that brought tears to Locati’s eyes.
“I wasn’t expecting to be done with the season. And when they told us, actually I cried, because I didn’t start playing good this season, but at the end, I was. You know, like the last five matches, I was playing good. I was not ready to be done like that. I wanted to play more.”
Both the men and women were off to good starts this season. The men were 9-2 and the women 6-3 before the remainder of the season was canceled. Locati thought both teams had a chance to carry that momentum into OVC play.
Locati has been a regular in the singles lineup since she arrived at JSU. She held down the No. 2 spot in the singles lineup as a freshman and sophomore. This year, she played either No. 4 or 5 in JSU's eight matches.
“For me, we had the team to win the conference this semester,” Locati said. “Especially the guys, the men’s tennis team, they were playing really good.”
Locati was happy with the NCAA Division I Council’s decision to allow schools to grant spring-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, especially for this year’s seniors, who will have the option to return for one more season, if they so choose.
For now, with no tennis to play, all Locati can do is revisit the memories she made with her teammates last season.
“It’s really sad, because I also like watching the memories that I have on Instagram, or on Facebook, of last year,” Locati said. “For example, yesterday, I remember like one year ago on the 31st of March, both men and women beat, like 4-3, two difficult teams.
“It was amazing, you know. It was an amazing victory and we celebrated during the night with a dinner all together. It was good, and now we don’t have anything.”
But, there’s always next year.
“I really hope we can be the same as we were this year, this semester,” Locati said. “And we can definitely make it better next year and win the conference, actually.”