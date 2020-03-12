JSU student ill, being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus

Jacksonville State University this afternoon announced that a student showing symptoms is being tested for COVID-19, and that the school will teach classes only online beginning Friday.
Acting JSU president Don Killingsworth said Thursday at a news conference the student fell ill Sunday after returning to the university from out of state.
Killingsworth said the student went to the school’s Student Health Center, where he was referred to a Regional Medical Center doctor in Anniston. The doctor ordered the test.
Since Sunday, a school news release said, the student has been to the weightlifting area of Kennamer Hall, classroom 125 at the Stone Center and the Student Health Center. The school plans to sanitize those areas this evening, per the release.
A sign outside the empty Kennamer weightlifting room on Thursday indicated that only student athletes were allowed to use it. Killingsworth would not comment on whether the student was an athlete.
Killingsworth said he expects the test results will be available within 24 hours.
The release said the student has been isolated in a student housing building, and his roommates have been quarantined in another location on campus. The release said information is “forthcoming” about special situations, like internships, clinicals and dual enrollment.
Beginning Friday morning, classes will not meet in-person and will begin transitioning online and all campus activities have been canceled.
Killingsworth said dorms will remain open.
If the student’s test comes back positive, freshman Jacorey Jacobs said as he walked into the Theron Montgomery student commons building, he’d want to get tested too.
Until then, he said, he’s not worried about it.
“Corona’s not more powerful than God,” Jacobs said.
He said he plans to work on his courses online from his home in Mobile.
Other students declined to talk to a reporter, but most seemed unfazed by the news.
Outside the student commons before the news conference, three young men in masks, gloves and personal protective gear — apparently students playing a prank — walked into the food court, then ran away when people there shouted at them.
The three men piled into a gold-colored sedan and drove away.
Photographer Trent Penny contributed reporting.