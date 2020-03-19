JSU's Grass has an idea if spring practice is nixed: NFL-style OTAs in the summer

If Jacksonville State can't complete its spring football practice schedule because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Gamecocks coach John Grass has an idea: adopt some version of the NFL off-season plan.
The NFL has a strict mapped-out schedule of practice time, which includes three phases of workouts. The third phase includes three weeks of Organized Team Activities, commonly called "OTAs." During the fourth week of the third phase is a mini-camp, which precedes the preseason training camp each team hosts before beginning preseason games.
The OTAs are what have Grass' attention. During that period, NFL players can wear helmets but full pads, such as shoulder pads. They can have no live contact.
"I've often said that I'd like to have OTAs in June or July," Grass said by telephone today. "You wouldn't be in full pads, but you could teach and work on fundamentals."
At Jacksonville State and many other Division I schools, many of the football players are already on campus in June. Under the NCAA current format, they're allowed to undergo voluntary workouts in the summer but no organized practices. Those don't start until preseason practice, which for most teams is around Aug. 1. The precise date for each team is calculated based on the date of the first game and the date of school starting.
The NCAA limits the spring workouts to 15, including any end-of-spring scrimmage, which many schools open to fans. JSU had scheduled its spring J-Day Game for April 16. Most incoming football players aren't on campus for traditional spring practice but could be for OTAs.
JSU began spring workouts March 9 and completed two before the Ohio Valley Conference shut down all practices and games on league campuses.
According to the OVC, the ban on practicing will be re-accessed April 3. Even so, on Sunday, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended against gatherings of 50 or more people for at least the next eight weeks. That period won't end until May 9.
Because of that, Grass isn't optimistic about getting on the field for those final 13 spring practices.
"At this point, I'm not counting on it," he said. "Right now, the country takes precedence and we try to lessen the peak. It's hard to predict when we can go back to what we were doing before."
Both of JSU's spring practices were in helmets, jerseys, shorts and football shoes, with no contact. The Gamecocks were set to use the third practice for wearing full pads and allowing live contact.
"We got two good days in," Grass said. "We came into spring wanting to be a better blocking and tackling team. For a team that wasn't always good at that last season, we needed the spring to work on that. We need to find ways to make up for the lost practices."