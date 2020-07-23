JSU president announces he’s COVID-19-positive

Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth has contracted COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, he announced Thursday evening.

Killingsworth addressed students in a video broadcast over social media platforms on a variety of subjects, before noting at the end of a half-hour video that he had contracted the virus.

“Earlier today I did go to the student health center to receive a COVID-19 test,” Killingsworth said Thursday evening. “Unfortunately, it came back positive, so I am in isolation at this point.”

Killingsworth said he felt “fine,” noting a mild headache. He encouraged viewers to wash their hands, wear masks and stay safe.

“It does show us that the coronavirus is still prevalent and around us constantly,” Killingsworth said.

He will remain in isolation, he said, but hoped to be healthy in time to attend commencement events next week.

Attempts to reach Killingsworth were not immediately successful Thursday night.

The announcement comes as JSU is preparing to launch its fall semester next month. JSU trustees this week heard a presentation on plans to open the semester under a variety of scenarios amid the COVID-19 pandemic.