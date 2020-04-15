JSU lends ventilators to Alabama hospitals

Regional Medical Center staff said they had enough respiratory ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients Wednesday, but they were glad to get a few more.

Stacey Gamble said the hospital has a “fleet” of 23 ventilators before Jacksonville State University’s respiratory therapy program lent them three more.

Gamble said he doesn’t think hospital staff will have to use all the ventilators, but the extras would be useful if a new wave of patients came in.

“We really appreciate it,” Gamble said. “We have a really good collaboration with JSU.”

Six people, half of whom had tested positive for the virus, were in the hospital on ventilators Wednesday, Gamble said.

On Tuesday, hospital CEO Louis Bass told The Star at least eight people had been hospitalized at RMC with the virus and another 18 were under investigation as possible COVID-19 patients.

Gamble said ventilators, commonly referred to as “life support,” are for patients who can’t breathe by themselves or aren’t getting enough oxygen.

“We breathe for them,” Gamble said.

He said ventilators are attached to a tube that is inserted into a patient's lungs, usually through their mouth, and the machine pumps oxygen into the patient at a set pace, usually the same rate people normally breathe.

“We try to match it,” Gamble said. “Sometimes we have to exceed that.”

Because patients can be agitated by having a tube down their throat, Gamble said, patients are put into a medically induced coma so they don’t tear the tube out.

“They’re not aware of what’s going on around them,” Gamble said.

JSU’s respiratory therapy program also lent ventilators to Gadsden Regional Medical Center and UAB hospital.

According to Ed Goodwin, the JSU program’s director, the ventilators like the ones on loan are used in hospitals every day. Goodwin said the ventilators were used to train students, but since the semester was nearly over and students weren’t using them, he felt it’d be best if they were used in hospitals.

Goodwin said he’s seen numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alabama Department of Public Health and wanted to help prepare local hospitals for a possible surge in cases.

“The last thing you want to do is cut out critical care,” Goodwin said.

The pandemic seemed to highlight respiratory therapy and its importance, Goodwin said.

“Respiratory therapists are the professionals that are trained not only to put in that tube, but they manage that ventilator while they’re on the machine,” Goodwin said.

Before the pandemic hit, Goodwin said, there was already a statewide shortage of respiratory therapists and many in the profession are reaching retirement age. He said UAB’s respiratory program shut down several years ago, and JSU’s program emerged in 2017 to take its place.

He said the program’s first graduating class in 2019 had a 100 percent job placement rate and he expects the same of the class graduating in May, especially during the pandemic.

“They’re going to go to work and do what we’ve trained them to do,” Goodwin said.