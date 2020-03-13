JSU coronavirus test results expected Saturday, school says

Jacksonville State University leaders are still awaiting results from COVID-19 testing on a student exhibiting possible symptoms, the school announced Friday evening.

A Friday email to students, faculty and staff from the university said JSU anticipates “results of diagnostic testing within the next 24 hours and will share them as soon as possible.” Killingsworth had said in press conference Thursday that results were expected to arrive within 24 hours.

Repeated efforts by The Star to reach a school official on Friday were unsuccessful.

School officials announced Thursday that a student returned from a trip out of state and felt ill. The student went to the Student Health Center and was referred to Regional Medical Center in Anniston. A doctor there recommended that the student be tested for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Classes switched to online-only schedules Friday.

The full text of the email is below:

COVID-19 Update: March 13, 6 PM

The JSU COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor the situation and implement mitigation measures on campus. We anticipate results of diagnostic testing within the next 24 hours and will share them as soon as possible.

On Friday, the university’s deans, faculty, etc. continued to work diligently to convert to alternate methods of education delivery, where needed, so our students’ learning can continue seamlessly. Deans and department heads will continue to work with faculty to prioritize student learning, meet faculty needs of support, and navigate this unique situation.

We have the following operations updates:

Some Academic Deadlines Extended

The final date to drop a class without academic penalty has been extended to April 6. The last day to drop passing or withdraw with academic penalty has been extended to April 21.

Library Closed to General Public

Houston Cole Library is now temporarily closed to the general public. Faculty, staff and students - with JSU ID - will be allowed into the building to access computers, WiFi and other resources necessary to complete assignments and work related tasks.

iPads Available for Checkout

A limited number of iPads are available for students needing them for coursework. These may be checked out at the circulation desk in the lobby of Houston Cole Library.

SGA Applications Moved Entirely Online

Applications for spring elections have moved online for SGA Executive Officers, Senators, Mr. & Miss Jax State, and Mr. & Miss Friendly. Candidates who already submitted paper applications do not need to take further action. Going forward, applications must be submitted online by March 30 at 4:30 p.m. The applicant meeting originally scheduled for March 30 will become an online meeting through Microsoft Teams. Candidates will be emailed instructions on how to join this virtual meeting. For any questions, contact the assistant dean of students for student life at vbjorkman@jsu.edu.

If you know of a faculty, staff or student who is not receiving these email updates, please tell them to email jsunews@jsu.edu.