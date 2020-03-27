JSU: Commencement postponed, classes online only for spring semester

Classes will not be held again on campus at Jacksonville State University this semester, and May’s graduation ceremonies have been postponed until at least later that month, the school announced Friday night.
Students were informed of various changes in an email signed by acting President Don Killingsworth, who confirmed that classes will resume online Monday, and “the university will not resume in-person classes for the spring semester.” Most university offices will remain closed next week, according to the release.
The spring commencement ceremonies for undergrad and graduate students had been scheduled for May 1-2, but have been postponed.
“The university will hold commencement ceremonies for the spring graduating class either in late May or early June. If we are unable to hold the ceremonies then, the spring graduates will participate in a ceremony August 1,” the release says.
The student health center will remain open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. Students can get transportation to the center by calling 256-782-5885.
In a later email to faculty and staff, Killingsworth assured employees their jobs are safe.
“We would like to reassure you that your job is intact,” the email read, “and the university will carry on with its current employee capacity.”
A limited number of employees are expected to return to campus on Monday, the announcement said; on April 3 campus leaders will re-evaluate to determine whether other workers should return.