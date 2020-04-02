JSU announces plans to close student housing

Despite the quiet, easy atmosphere Thursday on Jacksonville State University’s campus, the few students who remained in the dorms were scrambling to pack up and leave.
JSU students living on campus have until Tuesday to move out, the school announced Wednesday evening.
Terry Casey, JSU’s acting vice president of student affairs, said administrators reached that decision Wednesday during a “lengthy” president’s cabinet meeting regarding the spread of COVID-19
The five-day time limit is shorter for students who come from areas that have already been placed under a mandatory lockdown.
“We thought it was in the best interest of our students if we let them go home,” Casey said.
Garrett Peterson, a junior who was rolling a chair out of Sparkman Hall, said he had until midnight to make it to his home in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
“I’m pretty much having to rush,” Peterson said. “They’re saying you need an essential workers permit ... when you’re getting pulled over.”
His friend David Hayes, a sophomore who was riding an office chair down the ramp in front of Sparkman, said he planned to make the five-hour drive to Mobile, his hometown, on Friday.
Sophomore Jala Watkins, who was carrying a mirror to her car, said leaving felt bittersweet.
“It was my first semester at an actual university,” Watkins said.
Watkins said she felt she’d be safer in her dorm room than in her hometown of Huntsville. Madison County, where Huntsville is, had 116 known cases of COVID-19 on Thursday; Calhoun County had 12.
“Most of us are going home to a place where the cases are kind of high,” Watkins said.
Peterson said he felt moving out was safer for himself and his classmates.
“I’d rather go through the issue now than get it and spread it to the rest of campus,” Peterson said. “I’d rather stay safe than give it to loved ones.”
According to the announcement, signed by acting JSU president Don Killingsworth, the school will email students who live in dorms or campus apartments with instructions on scheduling a “move out” appointment.
Peterson and Hayes said administrators were doing a “great job” of keeping students informed of the closures.
“That’s the only thing that’s been comforting is we’ve had a lot of information coming our way,” Hayes said. “I haven’t had a lot of questions that haven’t been answered the next day.”
Watkins, however, said she wished the university had let students know they were closing campus housing sooner.
“They could have given us more time than letting us know last night in an email,” Watkins said of JSU. “A lot of schools told them they weren’t coming back, and they kept postponing.”
Students will receive prorated credit and be excused from summer housing leases. Students who are unable to vacate can apply for an exemption, JSU officials said.
Casey said Thursday his office has seen more than 100 applications for exemption since the announcement.
He said administrators are reviewing the applications “holistically,” taking certain hardships into account, such as students having to stay in town for a job, international students who can’t go home or students from faraway states who don’t have the resources to leave.
Hopefully, Casey said, all remaining students will be able to stay in one building on campus. But whether the school can implement that plan depends on how many students end up staying.
Officials said the school closed most of its academic buildings, administrative buildings and athletic facilities Wednesday evening.
The Student Health Center will maintain regular hours, and those who need transportation can get it by calling 256-782-5885. Officials said the health center has a limited number of COVID-19 tests, and urged students and staff to call the center ahead of time to determine whether tests are still available and they meet the criteria to get one.
The school is limiting the hours of offices that provide “critical services,” such as the bursar’s office, human resources and the mail center, to between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays. Officials urged people to only visit those offices in person if their needs cannot be addressed over the phone.
The Houston Cole Library is also offering curbside pickup during those hours. Jack Hopper Dining Hall and the Red Rooster will stay open, but only offer takeout meals.