Jax State's Woods on NCAA eligibility announcement: 'This is amazing'

This may not be the end for senior athletes in NCAA spring sports.
On Friday, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee announced that "eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports."
The announcement said details will be finalized later, but this comes as good news for spring sports athletes at Jacksonville State, who a day earlier were left to wonder if their seasons were finished. The NCAA had announced Thursday that all spring sports championships are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and several conferences followed up by suspending all spring sports. That included the Ohio Valley Conference, which essentially means the season is all but over for Jacksonville State's baseball, softball, outdoor track and field, golf, tennis, rifle and beach volleyball squads.
"The baseball players hung out and we were talking about how they had to do something," JSU senior pitcher Corley Woods said when reached by telephone. "Everybody was sad, and we were saying, 'Maybe by June they could announce something.' How nice they're saying something now. This is amazing."
Almost by happenstance, Woods became one of the faces of student-athletes' desire for NCAA eligibility relief.
Long considered one of the emotional leaders of the program, Woods took to Twitter on Thursday to express his thoughts to the NCAA. In a message posted at 5:48 p.m., he wrote: "I've given you everything. I've had good grades. I've given you countless hours on the field, on the bus, in hotel rooms, in the weight room. Every weekend/holiday, I've given it all to you. I'm asking for the sake of every senior athlete out there. Don't mess this up."
More than 1,000 Twitter users hit the "like" button to express their approval.
Woods has notifications on his phone to alert him immediately to postings with NCAA news, which is how he saw the Division I Council Coordination Committee's statement. That was released Friday at 1:30 p.m.
By 1:32 p.m., Woods and his roommates and fellow baseball players, Tre Kirklin and Cole Frederick, were celebrating.
"The first thing I did was call my mom," Woods said. "Then I called my grandparents. They come to just about every game. They've missed less than three games since I've been at JSU."
Woods said they didn't make Tuesday's game at Kennesaw State because of the weather. JSU won 14-10 in 15 innings. Woods pitched and went 2⅓ innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out one batter.
"I was pretty upset that this might've been my last game, and they didn't get to be there," Woods said.
All of this marks a stark difference from Thursday afternoon when JSU coach Jim Case cut practice short, gathered his players and told them their season was suspended. Woods and several of his teammates were teary-eyed as they left the field.
"You didn't want to believe it, even though you knew it was true," Woods said.
There is more to do for the NCAA to make extended eligibility a reality: "Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks," the statement read.
Still, Woods is ready to put on a JSU baseball uniform again.
"If Coach Case will have me, No. 16 Corley Woods will be back on that baseball field," he said.
Minutes after hearing the news, Woods had one more Twitter message to post: "Dear Baseball, I love you."