Jacksonville Schools to return on blended schedule due to COVID

When Jacksonville elementary and high school students return from the winter holidays, they’ll come back in shifts, school officials announced Friday.
In a robocall to parents and an announcement on the school system’s website, school officials said classes would be on a “blended” schedule — with separate shifts coming to school on different days of the week — because of “the strong possibility of increased (COVID) cases following the Christmas holidays.”
Over the past two weeks, Calhoun County has recorded more than 100 new coronavirus cases per day, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, a record high. Many health experts attribute the surge to gatherings and travel over Thanksgiving.
According to the Jacksonville announcement, school officials will assess the situation after classes resume on Jan. 5, with a plan to return to regular in-person classes Jan. 19 if circumstances permit.
The school system administered semester tests this week and ended the semester on Friday.