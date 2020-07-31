Jacksonville schools change reopening plans

Jacksonville City Schools changed its reopening plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Friday announcement on the system’s website.
Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, students with last names starting with A through L will convene at schools for in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays and students with last names starting with M through Z will meet on Thursdays and Fridays.
“There’s been a lot of things that have been happening with the cases increasing,” school board member Jeff Gossett said.
Before then, Gossett said, the school board had planned for school to start two weeks later than it normally would.
Because of the changing infection rates and social distancing guidelines during the pandemic, Gossett said, reopening plans could change again.
“The whole thing’s really fluid right now,” Gossett said. “It really depends on what the governor says and what the health department says.