Jacksonville residents gather for informal Easter service

Easter sermons typically come from the New Testament, but Deborah Dill instead opened her big Bible to Psalm 91.
It's a passage in which a thousand fall, and then ten thousand, but God serves as the psalmist's shield and buckler.
“Surely he will save me from the fowler's snare and the deadly pestilence,” Dill read.
Dill was one of the speakers at an impromptu Easter service held by neighbors at Brookstone Village, a Jacksonville apartment complex, on Sunday morning. Tucked away from the city's busiest roads, the complex is set aside for low-income residents over age 55.
With most in-person services closed, residents said they wanted to do something to honor the holiday — something that felt a little more like church than the online or drive-in services that are available in the age of coronavirus. So a group of residents agreed to step outside their apartments at 10 a.m. Sunday to share scriptures and songs in a leaderless Easter service.
"I believe in not tempting the Lord," said Brookstone resident Rae Wyckoff. The service was her idea. Wyckoff said she often ministers to people in jail, a ministry that's been shut down for the duration of the emergency.
She said one relative of hers has already died from the virus, likely contracted at a church service. The small, socially distance outdoor service seemed like a good alternative.
The gathering almost didn't happen. With strong storms in the forecast for Sunday, neighbor Mary Montgomery was the only person who was outside awaiting the service, under a cloudy sky, at 10 a.m. Sunday. Dill and Wyckoff came out soon after. Then a few more neighbors emerged.
Suddenly, it was church. Wyckoff and Dill began singing "Amazing Grace," and soon seven people were singing. Six women and a man, black people and white, attendees of different churches in normal times. Hands and hallelujahs rose into the air.
“Even though we have to stay six feet apart, brothers and sisters, I want to embrace you,” Dill told the crowd. As Dill and later Wyckoff spoke and the crowd sang, the crowd of seven grew a little tighter, with people stepping away from their porches and toward each other — and occasionally stepping back with a sudden self-consciousness.
Brookstone has always been a tight community, said Montgomery, who has lived here for two and a half years. With most residents old enough to be higher risk, she said, neighbors are working out a system for grocery shopping safely.
“Everybody looks out for everybody here,” she said.
It was a free-form service, with attendees speaking or breaking into song without a schedule. Organizers knew they didn't have long. In the middle of Wyckoff's scripture reading, a peal of thunder crackled overhead. Minutes later, as the crowd sang "Blessaed Assurance," rain began to fall. Residents laughed and headed back to their apartments.
After twenty minutes, the service was over as quickly as it began.