Jacksonville recognizes act extending paid family, medical leave

Jacksonville City Council members on Monday formally recognized the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The council met Monday afternoon to vote on a resolution acknowledging the act, signed into law by United States President Donald Trump on March 18, which extends emergency family and medical leave requirements for employers.
The law requires that employers with fewer than 500 workers grant those workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a child through Dec. 31 and gives 80 hours of sick leave to employees who are affected by the virus.
Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith said in a phone interview after the meeting the law’s stipulations begin effective April 1 in the city, a day before they go into effect nationwide.
Smith said at least one city employee has had to quarantine herself, and he expects more will need to stay home to watch children or self-isolate.
Smith said the city was already required by law to follow those guidelines, but he wanted city employees to know they were there. He said the city had already posted signs in public buildings to notify employees.
“I just thought it was good for the council to pass a resolution that we’re following the act,” Smith said.