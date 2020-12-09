Jacksonville High to move to remote learning due to COVID

Jacksonville High School has joined the ranks of schools moving toward virtual learning as COVID-19 surges again in Calhoun County.
According to an automated telephone message sent to parents by the school system Wednesday, the school will shift to “temporary remote” classes beginning Thursday.
In the robocall, Superintendent Mike Newell cited staffing problems caused by COVID as a reason for the change.
“Any students that are not exempt from semester exams will take their exams virtually according to the current exam schedule,” Newell said in the call.
Since Thanksgiving, Calhoun County has posted record numbers of new cases of coronavirus, and local school systems have announced full or partial switches to virtual schooling.
Anniston City Schools announced by Facebook Tuesday that classes would be virtual until the end of the calendar year. Calhoun County Schools on Monday announced a switch to online instruction beginning next week.
Kitty Stone Elementary in Jacksonville is already on a blended learning schedule due to the rise in virus cases.
Newell, in the Wednesday afternoon robocall, said Kitty Stone’s schedule is unaffected by the Wednesday announcement.