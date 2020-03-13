Jacksonville council gives mayor $50k for emergency expenses

Jacksonville City Council members voted Friday afternoon to allow Mayor Johnny Smith $50,000 to spend without council approval in case of an emergency in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The resolution also set the city’s chain of operation with the mayor at the highest, then the city’s administrator, then the executive secretary.
“I think, at this point, we’re doing everything that we can do,” Smith said. “I think we’re pushing out information fairly well.”
Smith said, if needed, the city would spend the money on sanitizing materials and protective gear for the city’s first responders.
He said the city was already looking to buy two “foggers,” or cleaning devices that emit a chemical fog, which would cost the city $10,000.
“You don’t have to worry about missing something,” Smith said. “The fog will get into every crevice.”
The resolution was initially intended to give the mayor $25,000, but council members opted to double that amount after discussing it during the meeting.
Smith said before the resolution passed that if he needed more money later, he would ask.
Council members Tony Taylor and Jerry Parris said it would be easier to give him a higher amount at the meeting, rather than call another meeting later.
“I’d rather you have it than us have to get together and repeat the whole process,” Parris said.
Taylor said council members had worked on the resolution for about a week when it was passed. Smith said he didn’t want to wait for next week’s council meeting to pass it.
“This is not panic-mode; this is not a knee-jerk reaction,” Taylor said.
The meeting ended when members voted to go into executive session to discuss “a certain matter not yet being litigated, but imminently likely to be litigated,” with the city’s attorney.