Ivey: State to ease stay-home restrictions Thursday

Most retailers will be able to reopen at 50 percent occupancy and individual Alabamians will no longer be under strict stay-at-home orders when the current stay-home order expires Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey announced at a televised press conference Tuesday.
Speaking at the State Capitol, Ivey said Alabama had slowed the spread of COVID-19 through compliance with state restrictions – but she said it’s time to reopen some businesses.
“I’ve always known that if the government kills a business, Washington can’t print enough money to bring it back to life,” Ivey said.
Ivey on Tuesday morning issued a “safer-at-home” order that modifies her original April 4 stay-home order. After April 30, the governor said, people will be encouraged to “minimize travel” and wear masks when outside, though the governor said no one will be arrested for refusing to wear a mask.
Violating a state health order is a misdemeanor, punishable by a $500 fine, though there’s little evidence of actual arrests for violations of the stay-home order so far.
Barbershops, bars, and sit-down services at restaurants are among the functions that will remain closed after April 30 in what Ivey called a “multi-phase” reopening. Non-work gatherings of more than 10 people – including church services, funerals and weddings are still banned.
“We’ll be addressing restaurants and beauty shops very soon,” Ivey said.
Doctors can resume elective procedures on Thursday afternoon as well, Ivey said.
Schools remain closed under the order. Asked whether there will be a high school football season in the next school year, Ivey said it was too early to say.
Ivey’s new order will remain in place until May 15, according to the text of the order.
Unemployment in Alabama and across the country has skyrocketed in April, largely because of state-ordered shutdowns of businesses, and Ivey has been under pressure to reopen the state’s economy. In past announcements, the governor said her decision would be driven largely by data, and she emphasized the need for more testing.
Roughly 6,600 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday, with more than 200 people dead of the illness. State health officer Scott Harris said Tuesday that numbers of new cases and deaths have both leveled off in recent days, a sign the state’s efforts are working.
Alabama hospitals have yet to be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, something that was widely predicted before the stay-home order went into effect April 4.
“There have not been ventilator shortages like we thought,” Harris said. Where shortages emerged, he said, Alabama hospitals were able to share and alleviate the shortage.
Health officials for weeks have said that widespread testing and tracing of contacts by infected people are needed before the state can open up completely. Asked Monday if the state has enough testing, Harris said the issue is not the number of available tests, but rather the problem of getting the tests where they’re needed.
“The problem is really just an uneven distribution of tests,” Harris said.
As Ivey and Harris spoke from the Capitol, health care workers in Anniston conducted a free drive-through and walk-up screening of potential coronavirus patients at Constantine Homes on Elm Street. It was the third such screening in the county — open to the public without a doctor’s recommendation — conducted in the past two weeks. An earlier such screening in Jacksonville found five cases of coronavirus.
Cars and on-foot patients lined up as the site opened Tuesday, including some patients who weren’t symptomatic but were concerned.
“I just want to know,” said Anniston resident Mable Sessions, who said she felt fine but came out because she saw a sign advertising the screening.
Harris, at the press conference, said he’s concerned that the state still doesn’t have enough contact-tracers in place to do all the work the state would like to do. He said tracers sort out “epidemiological” cases — in which the patient has an obvious contact with an infection person — from “non-epidemiological” cases in which it’s not clear where an infection came from. The latter are a clear sign that coronavirus is spreading within the local community.
Harris warned that despite the plateau in new cases and deaths, local outbreaks are still possible.
Ninety-one people in Calhoun County had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, and three had died. Seven people with confirmed cases of coronavirus were hospitalized at Regional Medical Center as of this weekend, according to the hospital’s website.