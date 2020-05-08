Ivey: Rules relaxed to allow more Alabama businesses to reopen Monday

Restaurants, hair salons, barber shops and gyms will be able to reopen with strict social distancing restrictions on Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday.
In a televised press conference from the Alabama State Capitol, Ivey said COVID-19 remains a significant threat, and she encouraged people to maintain social distancing.
"The threat of this disease continues to be active, and it is deadly," Ivey said.
Ivey said a new health order, effective Monday, would allow restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity with a requirement to maintain a 6-foot distance between people.
Health officials said the state will also lift a ban on non-work gatherings of more than nine people.
"There is no longer a number associated with gatherings; we want people to maintain a 6-foot distance," State Health Officer Scott Harris said.
State health officials first began shutting down schools, bars and medical procedures in mid-March. A statewide stay-at-home order, in place for most of April, came later.
Health officials seem to agree that those orders bent the curve, lowering the rate of infections and preventing most hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with patients. Regional Medical Center in Anniston had three coronavirus patients in a special COVID-19 unit as of Wednesday. The hospital had planned to handle as many as 42. A separate overflow facility, initially planned by local officials, never had to be built.
But the stay-home orders, and similar actions across the country, have wrecked the economy. Federal numbers released Friday morning show a unemployment rate of 14 percent, outstripping numbers from the 2008 and 1981 recessions that once stood as high-water marks of post-WWII unemployment.
As of Friday morning there were 9,048 people confirmed infected with the virus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, with 371 dead. In Calhoun County 120 have been confirmed infected, with three deaths.
The numbers of dead have already outstripped the death toll health experts projected last month, when the stay-home order was still in effect. Since the stay-home order ended, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation — the country’s most widely-cited model — recalculated its numbers taking loosened restrictions into account. IHME now projects that about 2,300 Alabamians will die from the virus by early August.
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, noted those increased projections in a separate live-streamed press conference from Washington D.C. Friday. Jones said he didn’t envy state officials in the difficult choice of whether or not to reopen. But Jones said he wanted to encourage Alabamians to focus not on what’s newly open, concentrating instead on Ivey’s statements that the virus is still dangerous and her warning to continue social distancing.
“Her order is still a safer-at-home order,” he said. “The advice is that you stay at home.”
Jones noted that daily numbers of new cases have increased in recent days, and he said the seven-day average of daily new cases — a better indicator of the illness’s spread — hasn’t been dropping.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a UAB infectious disease expert who joined Jones for his press conference, said it’s possible the COVID-19 numbers are increasing because testing has increased. Still, she said, testing isn’t sufficiently widespread to make that conclusion.
Doctors have long warned that widely-available testing, along with tracking of the contacts of people who have the illness, would have to precede reopening. On Friday, Marrazzo said the goal of that testing and tracking was for health officials to descend “like a SWAT team” on outbreaks. Marrazzo said she’s not sure that approach would work right now, with testing numbers still small and confirmed infections rising.
Asked about whether it was safe to reopen the state further, Ivey Friday said she believed people had learned to observe social distancing rules. Jones later said he disagreed with that assessment. He said studies based on cell phone data show that Alabamians aren’t staying home as much as they did a few weeks ago.
“If you go out right now you’re going to see a smaller percentage of people wearing masks,” he said.
Marrazzo said the entire nation is now conducting an experiment in public health, one that could be painful in the way it plays out.
"If everybody just starts acting like it is a normal summer, I suspect we will have a very bad fall ahead,” she said.
The new public health order remains in effect until 5 p.m. May 22.
Ivey said the order could be extended or revised. She said she expects to announce any changes by the middle of next week.