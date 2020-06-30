Ivey extends order, urges mask use, but no new restrictions in Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that state officials will extend for another month their "safer-at-home" order that contains some restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The governor also seemed to acknowledge that the current order isn't being universally followed, and she said she has no plans to issue an order to require people to wear face coverings.

"Folks are not following the restrictions we've offered," Ivey said.

Ivey and other health policy and political leaders spoke in a live-streamed news conference at the Alabama State Capitol on Tuesday, just days before the state's public health order was set to expire. Alabama has stepped back from most of the stay-home restrictions imposed in April, though stores and restaurants are supposed to practice social-distancing rules and operate at less than their normal occupancy to prevent spread of the virus. Under the current public health order, the public is encouraged — but not ordered — to wear face masks.

Spread of the virus has accelerated throughout June. As of Tuesday morning, 37,536 people in Alabama had been diagnosed with the virus, with 926 dead after becoming infected. More than 10,000 of those infections emerged in just the past two weeks. Calhoun County reported 15 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 268 people infected to date. Seventy of those infections were found in the past two weeks, a clear upward surge for a county that has averaged three or four new cases per day for most of the pandemic.

Ivey and other officials acknowledged the surge and pleaded with the public to wear face coverings. Ivey also said the state reserved the right to impose another stay-home order in the future if hospitals become overcrowded. But the governor announced no new or tightened restrictions on the public.

"I firmly believe that you cannot have a life without a livelihood," Ivey said. She said a long-term shutdown is not sustainable.

An emotional state Rep. Dexter Grimsley, D-Newville, took to the podium to talk about his sister's death from COVID-19 and to urge the public to wear masks. Grimsley said that much is unsure in the world in 2020, but that the usefulness of masks in preventing the spread of the virus is clear.

"Today I challenge the state of Alabama to live off what we know," he said.

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon, who along with his wife and his mother was infected with COVID-19 early in the pandemic, said Alabamians should take the illness seriously.

"I'm here to tell you today: This is not rocket science. Pay attention," he said. McLendon said he believes people should wear masks, though, like Ivey, he said he believed a statewide order would be difficult to enforce.

State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state would soon unveil a color-coded system to differentiate counties at high risk for COVID-19 from low-risk counties. Health officials had already used similar terminology in the past, without the color-coded system.

Calhoun County was in the low-risk category, under that system, until this week, according to local health officials. The county is now in the "moderate risk" category.