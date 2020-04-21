Ivey: Alabama’s reopening will depend on testing

Alabama's economy will reopen when the numbers of infected coronavirus patients show that it's safe, Gov. Kay Ivey said in a Tuesday news conference broadcast on social media.

Lost your job to COVID-19? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

Ivey didn't say whether the state's stay-at-home order would be extended beyond its current end date of April 30, but she did say that the state will need more widespread testing for the illness before the order is lifted.

“All my decisions that I’m going to make are going to be based on data, not a desired date,” Ivey said in the press conference, held at the Alabama State Capitol.

More than 5,100 people in Alabama have been confirmed infected with the virus, with 176 dead from COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday morning. Eighty of the confirmed cases are in Calhoun County, and three people in the county have died of the disease.

Even so, public health officials say the stay-home order, issued earlier this month, is working as it should — limiting the spread of COVID-19 enough to keep it from overwhelming hospitals.

“We have reached the period where we thought we may have a hospital surge, and that surge has been contained in our hospitals," public health officer Scott Harris said at the press conference.

Still, stay-home orders issued both in Alabama and worldwide have wreaked havoc on the economy, with hundreds of thousands filing for unemployment in Alabama alone since the virus first emerged. Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said Tuesday that his department has begun paying unemployment to more than 100,000 people in the state since the illness arrived in Alabama — about 40 percent of those who've applied.

The economic fallout has Ivey and other governors facing increasing pressure to reopen shuttered businesses, even as health officials advise a continued lockdown. A state committee headed by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth released a proposal Friday suggesting that the state could reopen some businesses immediately, others May 1 and nearly all businesses by mid-May, with social distancing restrictions.

Ivey reiterated Tuesday that the stay-home order, set to expire May 1, is still in place. She didn't indicate it would be extended, but the governor did say the timeline would be driven by data on the spread of the illness, not by a specific target date.

Ivey said more testing would have to be in place to reopen safely. She didn't specify a target number of tests, but did say that 1 percent or less of the population has been tested so far.

Running a business during the COVID-19 crisis? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

“You've just got to read the numbers, and don't get impatient,” she said.

President Donald Trump in recent days has encouraged protest against coronavirus-related restrictions in some states. The White House last week also released its guidelines for reopening, which suggest a state should have two weeks of decline in new cases before reopening.

Ivey said that two-week guideline is appropriate. Harris, the health officer, said the state has seen declining numbers of new cases for five or six days.

Initial projections had Calhoun County’s COVID-19 cases peaking this week, but on Tuesday the county seemed to be on a plateau rather than a peak. The coronavirus unit at Regional Medical Center had 16 patients Tuesday, according to CEO Louis Bass. Six of those patients were confirmed to have coronavirus. That’s lower than some of the numbers the hospital reported last week.

“We’re in a far better place than some other parts of the country,” Bass said.

Bass said the hospital is already making plans to bring back elective procedures, something currently banned by state orders. He said the hospital could be ready to do those surgeries again as early as May 4 if the orders aren’t extended and if the hospital can acquire enough personal protective equipment.

Other Southern states, including Georgia, have announced plans to loosen restrictions on some businesses as early as this week. Asked if he was concerned about people driving across state lines to do business, Harris said people need to keep in mind that there are still vulnerable people who are at risk.

“It's been, I'm sure, a terrible time for many people for quite a while, and I believe that dawn is breaking soon,” he said.