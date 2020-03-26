IT'S DONE: AHSAA sports called off for rest of school year

Spring sports for Alabama public high schools will not resume their seasons, state schools superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey announced today.
The move comes in response to Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement that schools will switch to instruction at home April 6, which was the scheduled end date for the current suspension of school and extracurricular activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Where online instruction isn't possible, take-home packets will be used.
Baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and outdoor track and field play out their Alabama High School Athletic Association seasons in the spring and those sports “are coming to an end,” Mackey said.
“They won’t be able to complete those activities,” he said.
The AHSAA deferred comment on Mackey’s announcement until Friday, after Executive Director Steve Savarese and staff have had time to analyze today’s announcements from the Alabama State Department of Education and Alabama Department of Public Health.
The AHSAA should have a statement to member schools by noon Friday, AHSAA spokesman Ron Ingram said.
