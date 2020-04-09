Is Alabama's ‘stay-at-home’ order working?

Anniston police Sgt. Michael Webb doesn’t have hard numbers to show how many drivers are still in the streets since state officials issued a stay-at-home order.

But he does know this: traffic accidents are down. Anniston police have responded to four wrecks since the shelter-in-place order took effect Saturday. Over the same dates in 2019 there were 15.

“Traffic is greatly, greatly reduced,” said Webb, who is in charge of traffic enforcement for the Police Department. “I know it still looks like a lot. But Quintard is usually pretty much bumper-to-bumper.”

Nearly a week has passed since Alabama joined the list of states under a coronavirus-inspired lockdown. To avoid transmission of the virus, state health officials ordered everyone to “stay at his or her place of residence” except to obtain supplies, take care of others or work at an “essential business,” among other exceptions.

In New York and New Orleans, residents under lockdown have been tweeting photos of completely empty city streets. But in Calhoun County, the stay-at-home era looks less like martial law than like a lazy Sunday.

On Alabama 21 — the main connector between the county’s biggest cities — there’s a steady stream of traffic. Some drive with the top down. Parking lots at hardware stores, grocery stores and pharmacies seem as full as they would be on any workday.

Cell phone data also seem to suggest the area isn’t doing such a good job of staying home. Last week, a data company called Unacast released estimates of daily travel by people in communities around the country, based on data collected from cell phone companies. The company gives both Calhoun County and Alabama as a whole a ‘C’ grade, saying residents have reduced their travel by 25 to 40 percent.

Local officials are more charitable, saying they’ve seen real signs that people are largely complying with the order.

“We’ve seen a steady decline in people on the roads,” said Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge. “Traffic accidents are down tremendously.”

Traffic apparently slowed a little even before the state issued the full stay-home order in March. Webb, the Anniston officer, said police responded to 58 accidents in March compared to 90 in March 2019. The state’s first orders limiting operation of bars and restaurants and canceling large events, went out in mid-March.

Under state law, violating the stay-at-home order is a misdemeanor, punishable by jail time and a fine of up to $500. Local police say they haven’t made arrests under the order, and have had little occasion to even offer warnings.

“You have a lot of kids who like to gather up in parking lots,” Partridge said. He said officers typically send them home with a talk about the dangers of bringing the disease home to older relatives.

While unemployment has skyrocketed in recent weeks, many local residents are still commuting to jobs that can’t be done from home. Calhoun County’s largest employer, Anniston Army Depot, has been declared essential by the Pentagon and remains open. The depot repairs armored vehicles and small arms.

“We still have a mission to accomplish,” said depot spokeswoman Clester Burdell.

Tyler Union and M&H Valve remain open, according to a spokesman for McWane, which owns both companies.

Webb was quick to point out that Anniston also has two hospitals.

“There are so many different things that are essential,” he said. “Most of the traffic you see on the road, they’re going to a valid place.”

Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer for Alabama, said she’s impressed with the amount of compliance she’s observed so far. Landers said she lives in the Shoals area and sees little traffic on her commute.

Asked whether Alabamians are doing enough to bend the curve, Landers said it’s too early to say.

“I hope so,” she said.

Landers said she’s aware that in rural areas people may take to the road, possibly with a dog in the back, out of sheer boredom — and without ever coming into close contact with others. She said it’s not something she would do.

“My interpretation of the order is still ‘stay home,” she said. “Any time you leave your home you do put yourself at risk.”

An unexpected encounter or a traffic accident could put a driver in contact with others, she said.

Landers said people should view the stay-at-home order like a doctor’s prescription.

“This truly is a matter of life and death,” she said.