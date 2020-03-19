Internet companies offering cheaper plans, waiving late fees during COVID-19 pandemic

With much of the country stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and turning to the Internet for school, work and entertainment, service providers are offering cheaper plans, added features and waiving late fees.
Sparklight announced Thursday in a news release that it will offer a $10 per-month, 15 megabyte-per-second plan for the next 60 days to help low-income families, students and seniors stay online, without any documentation required to prove income or need, according to the release. On March 13 the company announced it will provide unlimited data on service plans for 30 days, and that late payment fees would be waived for 60 days.
Patricia Niemann, senior director of corporate communications for Sparklight (formerly known as CableOne), wrote in an email Thursday that the company serves more than 59,000 homes in Calhoun County. With so many customers at home as cancelled social gatherings and isolation become more common, the company decided to make living online a bit easier.
“We have a number of customers across our footprint that, in addition to their regular daily usage, now have to either work from home or school from home due to business and school closures,” Niemann wrote. “Many of these activities must be performed online.”
Other companies are making similar moves. Charter Spectrum and Comcast announced in a separate release that they were making internet service more accessible to people in their service areas, which are limited in northeast Alabama.
Charter will offer broadband and wifi access for 60 days to households with grade school and college-age students, and waive installation fees. Comcast will provide free Xfinity hotspots, the company said, and allow unlimited data and halt service disconnects for non-payment if customers call ahead to make arrangements.
In northeast Alabama, Charter Spectrum serves the Piedmont area, according to the company website. Comcast, meanwhile, serves Etowah County and some of Talladega County.
A ban on gatherings of more than 25 people from Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday is just the latest in a set of life-altering measures to try and keep Alabama residents at home and uninfected with the virus.
Learning from home
The change to Sparklight’s service plan comes as a relief to some locals working from home or attending classes online. Public schools have shut down across the state and assigned online work for students, while colleges like Jacksonville State University have switched to online-only courses.
Scott Young, a student at the university, is enrolled in a handful of courses at JSU’s Department of Communication. At least one, an audio production class, centers on access to the school’s recording studio. With the school shut down, though, staff have made adjustments to expectations around final projects.
“Our assignment for the course is to put together a 20 minute podcast with a stinger, promo, PSA, intro and interview,” Young wrote via Facebook Messenger. The instructor “told us that he's not expecting the audio for our assignment to be perfect, but usable, and that he's not going to deduct points based on the quality of the audio since we will have to record from laptops, phones or sub-par microphones.”
Meanwhile, working through any bugs in the recording process will require video chat between students and instructors, Young wrote. Though it’s now closed to the public, students are still able to visit Houston Cole Library, he wrote, where those who lack devices or broadband service can still work with school technology.
“For a lot of folks, a decent internet connection is everything,” Young wrote. “Especially with the White House urging against discretionary travel, the internet is the only way for many people to stay connected with their family and loved ones. Social life is an important aspect for students and right now, our social life has been reduced to social media.”
Working from home
Meanwhile, businesses that can manage employees working remotely have sent their workers out of the office and back home.
Eric Curtis, a Jacksonville resident and employee of an Anniston-based communications company, said Thursday that the Sparklight announcement eased some concerns he’d had about working from home, which he started Tuesday.
“I’ve been concerned; I have to be on calls pretty regularly and I’m using Microsoft Teams talking to people,” Curtis said by phone. “I don’t know exactly what that pulls down.”
Much of his communication with co-workers takes place through video chat, he said. While services like Skype and WeChat compress video to save bandwidth, video streaming services like Netflix and Hulu tend to chomp through data plans.
According to Netflix, an hour of video at standard definition takes about 1 gigabyte of bandwidth, while high-definition video eats about 3 gigabytes per hour. Sparklight’s lightest data plan offers 300 gigabytes as standard, or unlimited for an extra $40 per month.
Previously, customers who went over on plans were charged $10 that month to extend their cap by 100 gigabytes, up to a maximum of $50, according to Sparklight’s website.