Hospital to offer COVID-19 testing at Glen Addie on Wednesday

People with symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested for the virus at a walk-in and drive-in screening site at Glen Addie Homes in Anniston on Wednesday, city officials announced Monday.
City spokesman Jackson Hodges said the plan is for Regional Medical Center to provide testing for people who live at Glen Addie, though anyone who has symptoms can drive up and ask for a test.
"You can be tested with or without insurance," Hodges said. "You just need to be symptomatic."
According to the flyer for the event, to meet the criteria for testing, a person needs to have a fever, a cough or shortness of breath.
Some past testing sites have required a recommendation from a doctor — something that could prove problematic for people who aren't insured. No doctor’s recommendation will be required Wednesday at Glen Addie.
Hodges said test results will take three to five days to come back. People who test positive and don't have a physician of their own will be offered admission into the free coronavirus care program at St. Michael's Medical Clinic.
Drive-in patients don't need to make an appointment, Hodges said, but to maintain social distancing, walk-in patients should call first to set an appointment.
Glen Addie Homes residents should call the Anniston Housing Authority at 256-236-1575 ext. 130. All other walk-ups can call 256-236-3422.
The screening site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., unless testing supplies run out first, Hodges said.