Hospital to hold COVID-19 screening at Constantine

Regional Medical Center will offer free walk-up and drive-in screening for COVID-19 at Constantine Homes on Wednesday, Anniston city officials announced Friday.
People don’t have to be Constantine Homes residents in order to be screened, and they don’t need a doctor’s recommendation. Screening will be limited to people who show symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, a cough or shortness of breath.
The testing site will open at 10 a.m. and will close at 2 p.m., or sooner if supplies run out, according to the city’s announcement.
Those who use the walk-up clinic will need to schedule their visit, according to Jackson Hodges, a spokesman for the city of Anniston. Constantine residents can call 256-831-0901, extension 1, while all others can dial 256-236-3422.
Results typically take 3-5 days.
People who test positive but have no insurance will have the opportunity to enroll in free coronavirus care through St. Michael’s Medical Clinic.