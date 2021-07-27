Hobson City to give gift cards to COVID shot recipients at Saturday event

People who are still not vaccinated against COVID-19 can get gift cards as an incentive to get the vaccine at an event in Hobson City Saturday, city officials announced this week.
The shot clinic is part of Hobson City’s Back-to-School Health Fair, to be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at J. R. Striplin Park on Martin Luther King Drive.
According to the announcement from the city, health officials have more than $3,000 worth of $25 and $50 gift cards to give away to people who get the shot. Kids 12 and up can get the shot at the event with their parents’ permission.
The event, funded by the National Institute of Health, will also include food, a bounce house and free school supplies. For more information, call 256-831-4940.