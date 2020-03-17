Heflin restaurants adjust to restricted operations

HEFLIN — Flora’s Table is open for business. The popular Heflin eatery had a blackboard sign on the sidewalk Tuesday detailing the restaurant’s Irish-themed offerings for the week including bangers and mash, shepherd's pie and corned beef.
Business owner Caron Duckworth is changing with the times and accepting the new normal of life during COVID-19.
“I don’t see that our menu will have to change right now due to what's going on, we’re just encouraging people to utilize call-in and take-out or our curbside,” said Duckworth.
“We’re offering our regular menu, and this week we’re having a special every day, there’s an Irish theme going throughout the week to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” said Duckworth.
Duckworth said that only a handful of customers dined in the restaurant on Tuesday.
“Most people have taken advantage of the curbside or call-in and take out,” said Duckworth.
Duckworth said that she put out a video on Sunday detailing what the changes were going to be and how the restaurant will continue to serve up its signature Southern cuisine.
“We are going to be reevaluating as days go by, particularly at the end of this week to see if this new approach is sustainable for us,” said Duckworth.
Irish music filled the dining room of the restaurant as the last few employees from the lunch shift cleaned up.
“We’re really worried about our employees, we want to keep them employed as long as we can,” said Duckworth, noting that she appreciates her regular customers, but she did see a reduction in traffic last week.
“I think people were out trying to prepare themselves and their families for whatever’s coming,” Duckworth said.
Duckworth said she will keep the restaurant open as long as the financial situation allows.
On Tuesday management closed the dining room at Marie’s BBQ House in Heflin and will only serve customers through its drive-through window. Sandra Robinson, manager at Marie’s, said that the decision was to safeguard the owners from the coronavirus.
“We decided to do that this morning just as a precaution simply because my mom and dad, the owners, are elderly and mom is not in good health so we did not want an opportunity for it to get to her,” said Robinson.
Robinson said that the drive-thru has been working pretty good on Tuesday at the 15-year-old business.
“If they tell us to close down completely we will do what they ask us to do, we’re here to make sure everybody's safe,” said Robinson.
Robinson wants to keep the restaurant open so the employees can keep having their jobs.