Heflin mayor pleased by governor’s relaxed order

HEFLIN — Rudy Rooks, Heflin’s mayor, got what he asked for. Last week Rooks sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey and Scott Harris, Alabama’s state health officer, asking for a waiver allowing Heflin to reopen fitness centers, restaurants, barber shops and hair salons while the COVID-19 crisis continues — sort of.
On Friday the governor announced during a press conference statewide changes to the safer-at-home order which will be in effect until May 22. The order allows restaurants, beauty salons, barber shops and gyms to reopen as long as they follow certain social distancing and hygiene measures.
The mayor is not taking credit for the changes — he acknowledged he never even got an official response from Montgomery — but he’s pleased nonetheless with the new easing of restrictions.
“It basically gave us what we asked for, very pleased with that,” Rooks said on Friday.
The day after Rooks sent his letter he started fielding calls from other Alabama mayors thanking him for taking the lead on attempting to lessen restrictions.
Rooks said other officials followed suit.
“I think that the other letter writing from the other mayors, county commissioners and calls to our representatives and senators really paid off, I think the governor realized that,” said Rooks.
“I think she really took a second look at it and today I was pleased at the lessening of the restrictions,” said Rooks.
Rooks said he was very proud of the community, which has supported the restaurants and other businesses during the pandemic.
At Damn Yankees Whiskey Bar in Heflin, owner Dave Mogil said he and his staff kept the restaurant open by working twice as hard and offering “irresistible specials” to entice diners.
“At no time should we have ever been closed. We set up the dining room as of the standard required by the CDC at the time it was published what was the 6-foot rule,” Mogil said.
Mogil was very supportive of Rooks and the letter he wrote to state officials asking for waivers for businesses.
When Rooks wrote the letter there had been no new COVID-19 case in Cleburne County in three weeks. At the time there were only 12 confirmed cases of the virus. As of Friday there were 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleburne County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.