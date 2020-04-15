HEARTS helps fill bellies in Cleburne County

HEFLIN — A Cleburne County faith-based nonprofit, Helping Every Area Resident to Succeed, HEARTS, has experienced an increased demand for food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of that demand comes from people who haven’t needed such help in the past.
Robi Mobley, executive director of HEARTS, has tallied that uptick in numbers.
“I’d say we’re up about 20 percent according to our March numbers compared to January and February, so we’re seeing more people coming on our distribution days and new faces with those extra numbers,” Mobley said Wednesday.
The nonprofit usually distributes 150 boxes of food between Ranburne and Heflin, but it distributed over 190 boxes in the last week to those locations.
Last Friday was the first time that HEARTS made “weekend kids packs” so county school kids can have food during the weekend.
“The child nutrition program through the board of education has done a fantastic job feeding them through the week,” said Mobley.
Mobley saw a need on the weekends because the countywide “blessing boxes” where residents can pick up free food have been empty.
“We’re filling them up on Friday and make a trip on Saturday just to put some extra food in there to get the parents through the weekend,” Mobley said.
Mobley said HEARTS gave out 115 kids packs last Friday and is preparing to hand out 150 kids packs this Friday at WM Grocery from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
According to Mobley, Feeding Cleburne, a nonprofit that distributes food to the needy every third Saturday of each month, has called off their food distribution this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically it takes more than 50 volunteers to distribute the food to more than 600 residents in Cleburne County. Mobley said the cancellation will increase the demand on HEARTS.
Mobley said some of her clients have been receiving help this week from the federal stimulus package which is providing extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and $1,200 per person.
“The phone is not ringing as much this week but we really anticipate it the next couple of weeks, depending on how long the shelter-in-place order stays,” said Mobley.
Mobley said she did not think it will take that long before the calls for food will increase after the clients stimulus monies are gone.
“We really don’t know how to plan because we’ve really never been through this,” said Mobley.
Mobley said that donation carts are located at the Heflin Piggly Wiggly and WM Grocery for people to donate food and other items.
Requested items include food, drinks, toiletries, disinfectant cleaners, masks, gloves and Tylenol.