Health workers treated to lunch to-go in Oxford

OXFORD — More than 100 frontline health care workers were treated to a drive-by lunch as a token of appreciation for their hard work on Friday at Encompass Health in Oxford.
Encompass is a health and hospice care company that has field nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists and home health aides who visit patients in their homes according to the division manager, Loida Carter.
A large table was set up in the parking lot with towers of to-go boxes full of food, as well as blue balloons, drinks and goodie bags with sweets to whet the appetites of the field staff who drove by in a steady procession.
Carter said the goal of the lunchtime event was to make the staff feel wonderful.
“Today is a special day. We are celebrating and thanking our field staff for all the hard work that they do, not just during this pandemic crisis but every day, day in and day out,” said Carter.
Carter was appreciative of the local hospitals and physicians who have entrusted Encompass’s staff with their patients.
“They go out and take care of them at their homes to make sure that they stay safe, continue with their daily care that patients need,” Carter said.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge helped pass out the meals and said he was glad to be part of the effort to thank frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we need to support our frontline medical workers along with all of our people who are out on the frontline, not only medical workers but police officers, firefighters, store clerks, you name it, those who are working every day to help make sure everybody has the necessities they need,” said Partridge.
Bridget Mackey, a licensed practical nurse in the hospice division, smiled as she got her boxes and bags of appreciation.
“Makes me feel so much better, it’s great to be appreciated,” Mackey said as she drove slowly by on her way to see another patient.
Bryan Whitehead, a registered nurse, like the other field staff employees said he was smiling behind the medical mask he wore as he picked up his meal.
“It certainly makes you feel good. We’re out doing what we do every day but it’s very nice to be shown a little appreciation like this,” Whitehead said.