Grocery demand remains high as store workers hustle to keep up

Debbie Young, owner of Christian Corner Meats in Saks, said she’d never seen anything like the rush for food in the wake of COVID-19 announcements over the last two weeks.
But, she said, her customers are pulling together in ways she’d never seen before, too.
“I haven’t seen people help each other like this last week,” said Young, who has owned the shop for 11 years. “And I haven’t had a single grouchy person.”
Like most grocery stores since the coronavirus pandemic began spreading through the United States, Christian Corner Meats has watched stock on its shelves roll in and out like the tide.
Young posts on the store’s Facebook page every few hours to let customers know when trucks loaded with food will arrive. Customers are often right there when those same trucks are unloaded — sometimes even helping with the job, Young noted — and beef and chicken and other products are cut, wrapped and out the door before they even reach the meat coolers. Her employees have been pulling 14-hour days, she said, though they’re happy with the overtime.
“By the time we go home at night our feet are tired,” Young said, “but everybody, we’re pulling together.”
The hardest part has been getting supplies to the store. Some suppliers have limited shipments, Young said, so her shop has been restocking from a variety of companies to fill gaps in its inventory. There’s not a food shortage, she said — just an abundance of demand.
Ellie Taylor, president of the Alabama Grocers Association, said the same in a phone call Monday morning, and encouraged shoppers to think of one another while browsing the shelves.
“Please take what you need, but leave some for your neighbor,” Taylor said.
Grocery stores have continuously updated their safety practices to mitigate the virus in the last week, she said. Her organization has recommended using strips of tape in checkout lanes to indicate 6-foot spaces between waiting customers, for instance, and discouraged shopping with reusable bags, since the virus could be carried on them from store to store.
“We’re taking extreme measures to make sure consumers are as safe as possible from the virus,” Taylor said.
Those efforts could make a big difference, with grocery stores likely to be among the only businesses to remain open during state or local shutdowns to contain the virus.
Jefferson County health officer Dr. Mark Wilson ordered non-essential businesses in that county to close at 5 p.m. Monday and not reopen their doors until at least April 6, with the order targeting mostly entertainment and non-food retail. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Jefferson County had 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. Monday, the largest concentration in the state.
The order doesn’t specify whether restaurants are considered essential, but Taylor said the hospitality industry and its employees have already suffered during the outbreak. The Grocers Association has been encouraging those displaced from their service jobs to apply with grocery stores, which she said are in a hiring blitz.
“We want all those employees that have been misplaced right now to please come apply in our stores,” Taylor said. “We’re trying to get as many people as we can.”
Monday was payday for the 18 employees at the Heflin Piggly Wiggly and there were smiles everywhere when they received their paychecks, which included a $2 per hour raise.
Denise White, who owns the Piggly Wiggly with her husband, Danny, gave all employees the raise and a $50 store gift card as a reward for their hard work during recent weeks while the demand for groceries has increased due to COVID-19.
White said the increase is temporary but will stay put until things calm down.
“Everybody has had to work some really long hours keeping the store stocked and taking care of our customers,” White said. “It’s just our way of showing them we appreciate all their hard work.”
On Monday employees were scrambling to restock the shelves as customers flocked to the newly distributed commodities to purchase them.
Sydney Lewis, 18, a Piggly Wiggly cashier, said the bonuses were a welcome pat on the back from management.
“I’m very appreciative of it. I thought it was very sweet of them to do. I know we all deserve it, we all worked hard for it,” said Lewis.
Lewis said she lives with her older sister, mom and dad and the extra income will help out during uncertain times.
Dorsey’s Market, a grocery store in downtown Oxford, had posted to its Facebook page on March 20 that it was looking for more employees.
“Given the high demand on products, we will be doing all that we can to expedite the hiring process to ensure we can provide jobs to those who have been impacted by the current situation,” the post read.
An attempt to reach Dorsey’s management Monday morning was unsuccessful; an employee said by phone that managers were in the back, unloading trucks.
“Everybody is tied up,” the employee said.
Staff Writer Bill Wilson contributed reporting from Heflin.