Good crowd for drive-through egg hunt at Camp Lee

Volunteers at First United Methodist Church of Anniston thought it would take a while for the public to warm up to their drive-through Easter egg hunt.
They were wrong.
The egg hunt — more of an egg count, really — drew its first 100 visitors before it has been open for an hour Saturday morning.
“I've seen a lot of people not just from our church but from the whole community,” said Emmalie Whitney, an organizer of the egg hunt.
The Saturday event is one more invention of the coronavirus era. With traditional egg hunts canceled and Alabamians under orders to stay home and avoid others, volunteers at the Anniston church found a way to keep up the tradition without face-to-face contact.
Carloads of parents and kids drove slowly on the narrow roads through Camp Lee, a church-owned retreat just outside Anniston's city limits, and counted all the eggs they could see. Hanging from branches and nestled in the roots of trees waited hundreds of colorful eggs. Plastic eggs, large and small. Egg-shaped posters and paper lanterns. A pinwheel with egg-shaped blades.
There were more than 400 in all, according to Whitney. Kids whose count came closest to the actual number stood a chance of winning prizes — mostly gift certificates to stores and restaurants. At the end of the route, egg hunters could get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny, or at least with the bunny standing next to their car.
Whitney organized the event while she herself was under quarantine. Her husband is a home health worker; Whitney said the whole family had to isolate for 14 days after he was believed to be exposed to the virus. Two weeks later, they emerged symptom-free and began helping the other volunteers put up eggs.
The event opened at 9 a.m., but organizers didn't expect a crowd until later in the morning, with people sleeping in on Saturday. Still, people began showing up almost as soon as the event opened.
“They've been begging to go out and do something, but just not this early,” said Judy Shealy of Alexandria, who had four kids in the back seats of her minivan. A third-shift worker, Shealy got off work just a couple of hours before the egg hunt opened.
Shealy turned to ask 5-year-old daughter Stella if she was ready for the hunt. Stella silently shook her head.
"It'll come," Judy Shealy said.
Organizers say they haven't seen another event quite the same as this one. Originally, church members discussed putting up eggs at their own houses, mimcking the drive-by scavenger hunts that have popped up in recent weeks, such as with teddy bears. Then church leaders realized they could use the Camp Lee property to keep the egg hunt on a single site.
“I'm seeing a lot of people I've never met,” said Rev. Dale Clem, the church's pastor, who sat beside the egg hunt path, wearing bunny ears and greeting the egg hunters.
Easter is typically a time when pastors see new faces, a time when even infrequent churchgoers find a space in the pews. That's less likely this year, with most church services being done online-only.
Asked how the church was using the hunt to get people into church, Clem said he wasn't too worried about that.
“I just want people to have a break from the virus, and from the fear,” he said.