Free drive-through COVID testing in Anniston Dec. 9

Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be available Dec. 9 at the intersection of 11th and Grove streets in Anniston, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday.
The tests will be self-administered, as opposed to typical tests that involve a medical worker sticking a swab deep into a patient’s nose, EMA officials said.
“This will be the swab, and the person getting tested is the one who puts it in, but it doesn’t go as deep into the nose as the other ones,” said Myles Chamblee, a spokesman for the EMA.
Testing will be done from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9.
No insurance is required, and people can be tested even if they don’t have symptoms.
There were nearly 6,700 cases of COVID in Calhoun County as of Wednesday morning, according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health. At least 101 people in the county have died from the virus, with another 20 deaths suspected as probable COVID cases.
Daily numbers of new cases are higher than they’ve ever been, both statewide and in Calhoun County. Health officials expect higher numbers as the effects of people traveling and gathering for Thanksgiving begin to show.