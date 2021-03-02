Free COVID testing Wednesday at Choccolocco Park

Free testing for COVID-19 will be available at a drive-through site at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday.
The site is the latest in a series of free testing sites offered in the county since the pandemic began. Wednesday’s testing comes as this spread of the virus continues to decline in the county, with only 1,317 new cases reported in February, compared to 2,616 in January.
Statewide, the number of tests coming back positive for COVID has also declined sharply in recent weeks, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.