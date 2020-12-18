Free COVID testing, flu shots in Anniston Tuesday

Free COVID-19 testing and influenza shots will be available at a drive-through and walk-up testing site in Anniston on Tuesday, city officials announced on Friday.
The testing site will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the former Norwood Elementary School parking lot, 420 W. 29 St.
A driver's license or state ID are required, according to the city announcement. City officials are also encouraging participants to pre-register by calling 256-237-1184.
Testing will be conducted by Primary Care of Northeast Alabama.