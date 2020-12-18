You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Free COVID testing, flu shots in Anniston Tuesday

Free COVID-19 testing and influenza shots will be available at a drive-through and walk-up testing site in Anniston on Tuesday, city officials announced on Friday.

The testing site will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the former Norwood Elementary School parking lot, 420 W. 29 St. 

A driver's license or state ID are required, according to the city announcement. City officials are also encouraging participants to pre-register by calling 256-237-1184.

Testing will be conducted by Primary Care of Northeast Alabama.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...